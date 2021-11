Funeral services for Thomas C. Johnson, age 80 of Owatonna and formerly of Austin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. There will be visitation for 15 minutes before the service, and there will also be a luncheon immediately following the service. Interment will be in Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery in Austin.

