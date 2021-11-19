ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

By Dominic Marziali
Daily Californian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Joaquin Phoenix Is No Longer Scared by Interviews, Thanks to ‘C’mon C’mon’

It’s hard to imagine an actor with more disdain for the interview process than Joaquin Phoenix. Over the years, Phoenix’s awkward responses to questions from interviews have practically become an extension of his uneasy screen persona. In 2019, he walked out of an interview for “Joker” when asked about whether the movie incited violence, and when another reporter asked him about preparing for the role a few months later, he said it was “old news.” In 2014, he confessed during an Esquire profile that while he didn’t hate doing press, he certainly doesn’t like it, likening himself to “a bratty kid who...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘C’mon C’mon’: New Wave-esque Statement From Mike Mills is Shapeless; Phoenix Miscast

In “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays radio journalist Johnny, a documentary filmmaker whose sister (Gaby Hoffman) asks him to care for her 8-year-old son, Jesse (Woody Norman). Vic is trying to tend to the child’s father, who’s suffering from bipolar disorder. Johnny and Jesse both end up travelling cross-country doing interviews for a news piece he’s working on and, in the process, aw shucks, form a special connection.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Ira Glass
Marin Independent Journal

Mike Mills knows you’re afraid ‘C’mon C’mon’ will be schmaltzy

Mike Mills can’t stop crying. And you won’t either when watching the director and Berkeley native’s latest release, “C’mon C’mon,” opening Nov. 24 in theaters. Mills’ fourth full-length feature is poised to break hearts with its gentle, personal story about a sweet but clueless uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) bonding with his precious Los Angeles nephew (Woody Norman). It makes an ideal cinematic centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
BERKELEY, CA
enstarz.com

Sound and Color: A24's 'C'Mon C'Mon' Staring Joaquin Phoenix Shows Us Communication is the Only Reality

There are very few things we are born knowing. When we are born we can't walk, speak, or care for ourselves. These are all things that we have to learn. As we grow through life, traveling farther and farther away from this unknowing, we forget that it ever existed. We forget there was a time we couldn't think critically or get ourselves where we needed to go: when we were fully subject to the whims of the adults in our lives. We forget that when you are an unknowing, clean, blank canvas of a person, every splash, suggestion, and thought of paint makes an impact. The mind of a child is that kind of clean canvas. Children use their senses to navigate what is to them a new world. Every word out of an adult's mouth has the power to shape the rest of a child's life for when there is nothing to contextualize a comment, it stands alone a colossus within the confines of their limited experiences. It's terrifyingly beautiful and shockingly powerful.
MOVIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Joaquin Phoenix, Mike Mills on sincerity in 'C'mon C'mon'

NEW YORK (AP) — In Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays a New York-based radio journalist who, throughout the movie, records interviews with real kids about their lives, asking them questions like, “What scares you?" and "What makes you happy?”. During the film’s making, Mills would schedule the interviews...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Mon C Mon
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘C’mon C’mon

Newcomer Woody Norman Shows Joaquin Phoenix His Inner Child With Mike Mills' Brilliant Dramedy. *NOTE: This review was originally part of our Middleburg Film Festival coverage.*. The adult relationships one forms as a child are often the ones that shape us. C’mon C’mon, the newest feature from 20th Century Women...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Mike Mills on Taking Detours, Geometric Filmmaking, and the Tenderness of C’mon C’mon

Director Mike Mills never shies from talking about his feelings. His films teem with care, compassion, and affection. His characters exude love, or at least wish they were exuding love. His latest is C’mon C’mon, a light comedy-drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman as an uncle and nephew, respectively. Like most stories he writes, the film consists of people spending time together, talking about their emotions—or, more aptly, trying to talk about their emotions. Because sometimes these conversations are hard, especially when you’re having them with someone 30 years younger (or older) than you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Roger Ebert

Listening as an Action: Mike Mills on C'mon C'mon

Among the varied roles in his acting career—which includes both Joker and Jesus Christ, one year apart—Joaquin Phoenix gives some of his most meaningful work in "C'mon C'mon" sitting quietly, holding a microphone, listening. Sometimes he asks questions of his subjects, who are non-scripted children from different cities with a lot on their minds about their emotions, how they see the world, and what hope they have for it. These moments are made possible by writer/director Mike Mills, who has always presented central white male figures with a certain curiosity and sensitivity in acclaimed films like “20th Century Women” and “Beginners.” Having such a full-bodied Oscar winner play a radio journalist might be one of Mills’ most on-brand flourishes yet.
MOVIES
Vox

Joaquin Phoenix and a young kid transcend cliche in C’mon C’mon

My TikTok timeline keeps serving me a certain kind of video, probably because it knows I was born in 1983. It goes something like this: The onscreen text says, “getting ready for your friend’s garage party in 2001”; behind the text, a woman my age puts on an American Eagle tank top, then another tank top on top of that, followed by low-rise jeans, Ugg boots, and basically just everything we wore back then. Some song by Nelly or Avril Lavigne plays in the background.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Roger Ebert

C'mon C'mon

It is inevitable when asking questions of others, you find yourself reflecting on what your own answers might be. Maybe not all reporters or journalists feel this way, but sometimes, when I’m interviewing someone, I have to stop myself from giving an answer while asking a question to avoid accidentally leading the person I’m talking with to follow my own thoughts. In Mike Mills’ effortlessly charming “C’mon C’mon,” Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is an audio producer asking countless kids their thoughts about the future and their communities. Some are fearful, some are hopeful, some want the world to get along, others just want the world to see them as they are. It’s to put viewers in a reflective mood, even Johnny doesn’t spend the rest of the movie ruminating about the future. Like most grown-ups, he’s just trying to make it through the day: juggling multiple tasks, stopping crises before they get worse, or just trying to help another person in need. Stopping to ask questions for his job is likely one of the few times he gets to think about his own answers. That is, until he lives with an inquisitive child with his own set of questions.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

C'mon C'mon Review: An Aggravating Art-House Experiment Without An Ounce Of Honesty

Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon exists in a world that might have made sense in a screenplay but doesn’t translate to the screen. At its heart, it’s meant to be -- I believe -- an intimate and emotional journey between an uncle (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and the nephew he rarely sees. Only, their reasons for reuniting are suspect, and the methods by which Mills progresses his admittedly thin story aren’t credible. If and when the movie connects, it’s because Phoenix, an excellent actor, overcomes the narrative ledge onto which Mills has led him, momentarily keeping the film from tumbling down to the pavement and going, “Splat!”
MOVIES
PopMatters

Mike Mills on His Drama for the Tender-Hearted ‘C’mon C’mon’

For ten months, Mike Mills edited his latest film, C’mon C’mon, alone, at a desk at home. “My editor Jennifer Vecchiarello was in a little chat window on my computer screen,” he recalls. Locked down at home in 2020, Mills poured his heart into the film, which in many ways couldn’t be more personal.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon' review: Joaquin Phoenix stars in moving comedy-drama about an uncle-nephew odyssey across America

It’s not a holiday movie by most definitions. But “C’mon C’mon” makes for ideal holiday theatergoing, as long as going to a theater’s in your pandemic wheelhouse. It’d be compatible on a double bill with “Encanto,” of all things, so that an 11- or 12-year-old might experience two warm, family-centered, contrasting reminders that none of us are perfect but all of us deserve understanding. Writer-director Mike Mills’ film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a public radio journalist who reenters his nephew’s life, garnered an R rating for a little language here and there. Yet with a film expressing a sincere interest in how kids navigate difficult, unpredictable stretches of their lives, 11 or 12 seems fine to me, sez the big-city liberal who listens to a lot of public radio.
MOVIES
Vulture

Joaquin Phoenix Gives a Career-Best Performance in C’mon C’mon

“When you think of the future, what do you imagine it’ll be?” Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) asks kids of various backgrounds, races, genders, and geographic origins as part of a murkily defined NPR-esque podcast package he’s spearheading. The project is the backbone of writer-director Mike Mills’s latest tenderhearted film, C’mon C’mon, detailing the complications of cross-generational dynamics in black-and-white. The answers to his question run the gamut. The kids speak about fears of climate change and the earth tipping into fiery oblivion; they discuss familial complications and the ways adults don’t listen; they touch on loneliness and loss. Their responses give the film an expansive quality — morally, intellectually, emotionally — that is grounded by the single family at its center: Johnny nurtures his 9-year-old nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), taking him from his home in Los Angeles to the different cities he visits for work, while his novelist sister, Viv (Gabby Hoffman), helps Jesse’s father Paul (Scoot McNairy) during a manic bipolar disorder episode in the Bay Area.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy