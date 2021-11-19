The Bane of Tokenization

I’m at Cornerstone Berkeley on a Thursday night, and while I wait for the bartender, I nonchalantly lean into the bar table in hopes of emulating the stylishness of a GQ model. I notice a lone pretty girl flipping mindlessly through Instagram stories; my liquid confidence compels me to approach her...
Arianna Avena’s Nov. 10 commentary “A Frida-centric arts season isn’t real representation for Latinos”) performed a public service. It is an argument that tokenism is not the path to inclusion in the arts. The “proof” is the same as the ancient Greek Zeno’s “proof” that mighty Achilles could never beat a tortoise in a race: First Achilles must go halfway to the tortoise, then halfway again, ad infinitum. And the tortoise is moving, albeit slowly. Therefore, Achilles can never catch the tortoise. Similarly, one token – this year, Frida Kahlo – just as Ms. Avena says, goes only so far. Why only a Mexican woman; why not an Argentine man, too? After the Argentine, how about a Chilean bisexual? Etcetera. Possible micro-identity tokens stretch toward infinity, they are moving targets, and there are never enough to satisfy everyone.
When I question my identity and what it means to me, the first thing that comes to mind is how I see myself. My next step tries to narrowly fit myself into a box. Simply put, I’m a heterosexual Black woman from Los Angeles. That felt like it, but it couldn’t possibly be. I know that there’s more to my identity and how I see myself. I also think that a big part of my identity is how I interact with people around me. They don’t just see me like that … right?
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Bemil token (BEM) under the trading pair (BEM/USDT) on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. UTC. Bemil is an entertainment game and app with play-to-earn features with the aim to create a world where people can have fun and make earnings simultaneously. Using Bemil, players can engage in battle modes with each other, create or join a clan, explore various mini game offerings, and explore various features of the platform’s ecosystem. Bemil currently has 15,000 active users and is growing its user base at a daily rate of 6 percent. Bemil is available to users in both the Apple and Google app stores.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane to remember the 2016 “VSCO girl” aesthetic: She wore Lululemon, Birkenstocks and puka shell necklaces. That type of “girl” was likely to be trending on the Instagram explore page and defined an era of femininity that, while now mocked, encapsulated an entire identity of adolescent teenage girls. Just like all trends and fads, they wane overtime and evolve into something new (for example, more recently the “e-girl”), but they all remain to have one common theme of packing expression and identity into a box of what we should all strive to be.
Looking to check off some fall-themed items to your bucket list? Visit these photogenic locations near Berkeley for a nice stroll or to take some Instagram-worthy photos. Whether you want a cool backdrop to showcase your fall outfit or simply want a pile of leaves to take photos in, this list of locations has got your back.
Despite currently being one of the most popular movies on Netflix, “Love Hard” remains a cheesy take on classic rom-coms with its predictable plot, offering very few surprises that deviate from other romantic comedy tropes. While it’s almost painstakingly generic, this Christmas love story provides just enough satisfaction for audiences this holiday season.
As I walked through the side entrance of the Regency Ballroom, all I could think was that I felt like the kid in “Almost Famous.” Dainty chandeliers hung still as the floor buzzed with excitement. The grungy ensemble of the crowd somehow seemed to complement the understated elegance of the venue as everyone gradually trickled in, patiently awaiting the arrival of WILLOW.
Over the past couple of years, we begin to see a massive wave of digitalization where artists around the world try to take advantage of the world wide web. That’s only natural – it expands their reach unmeasurably. Despite being in a relatively nascent stage, the field of cryptocurrencies has...
In my last few weeks at UC Berkeley School of Law, I met with my favorite professor to thank them for mentoring and supporting me throughout most of my law school career. In an environment where most of the professors were standoffish and seemingly uninterested in mentoring students like myself, this professor stood out for making me feel valued.
Behind the city of Berkeley and campus’s idyllic facades, many members within our community struggle to access and afford basic needs, including food, shelter, hygiene products and health care. Though taken for granted by many, these resources are critical for us to remain physically and mentally well, both individually and as a larger community.
Yellow flames lick steely twilight hues on the cover artwork for Under My Influence cover artwork, the striking sophomore record from The Aces. Sparks tear through a thin milky film, exposing the four band members’ solemn faces through the veneer — an unveiling of sorts. Mirroring this artwork’s intense vulnerability,...
Gratitude is an emotion indubitably correlated with happiness. Although it is one of the healthiest emotions, it can also be one of the hardest to feel when things seem to be at their worst. I have experienced — and constantly remind myself — that when things aren’t going as I had planned, if I am thankful, it all works out. Thanksgiving is a blissful holiday that reminds us to be thankful for what we have, but the positive vibes and feels of the holiday can transfer to our everyday lives if we change our attitudes to be thankful. Here are ways to find gratitude through everyday life so that you can give thanks for 365 days of the year.
The much anticipated Thanksgiving break is finally here! We hope you’re able to take this time to catch a break from the hustle and bustle of classes, eat some great food and spend some quality time with family and friends, while also practicing gratitude towards yourself and others. To keep...
It might seem surprising that some of our favorite characters are robots — by definition they’re not human. However, robots are literally what we make of them, and that’s all the more true of fictional ones. As we become more and more dependent on technology in our daily lives, we can project our hopes and […]
