Hopkins Out, Baker in for Sunday vs. Seahawks; Cardinals Friday Notebook

By Alex Weiner
 7 days ago

Cardinals safety Budda Baker is a go for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals lost their only game without him last season, as Baker is an integral aspect of both run and pass defense.

He missed practice Thursday and Friday with a heel issue, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the safety is good to go.

Meanwhile, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was out during the open portion once again. He has not practiced since Week 7 ahead of the Texans game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448ymm_0d252n2N00
© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsbury said the receiver will not play this week against Seattle, but is expected to after Arizona's bye week.

Hopkins has missed the last two games after having previously missed only two in his career.

"Not having [Hopkins] on the field is a lot different," quarterback Kyler Murray said this week. "His presence, his leadership, the guys have fun when he’s out there, his love for the game, and his skill – he’s the best receiver in the league."

Speaking of Murray, who has missed two games with an ankle sprain, he remains a game-day decision for Sunday.

He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and will most certainly have that same designation Friday.

He did not stretch with the team for the third straight day, but he joined for individual drills.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy has been limited in practice, too, with a pectoral injury he suffered last Sunday.

Kingsbury vaguely said McCoy is "getting there" as far as being ready.

More practice notes

Who else?

Left guard Justin Pugh and linebacker Tanner Vallejo remained out.

Kingsbury said Pugh will not play Sunday due to his calf injury.

Guard/center Max Garcia returned to practice Wednesday and has been limited all week. He could play, but is not a sure thing, Kingsbury told reporters

Vallejo took on a bigger role defensively in recent weeks, but the knee injury may result in rookie Zaven Collins getting more action in Seattle.

Nose tackle Corey Peters was back to work after dealing with a shoulder injury.

Fellow nose tackle Rashard Lawrence is on injured reserve, so Peters being out would create a hole up front.

Seattle defense

The Seahawks defense in not recognizable compare to the Legion of Boom days in the early and mid 2010s, but it has done a nice job this year limiting points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Defs_0d252n2N00
© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite allowing the sixth-most yards in the NFL, Seattle has surrendered the ninth-fewest points.

"They've been tremendous in the red zone and they've gotten better and better," Kingsbury said. "You could tell they're trying to piece it together a little bit there first, in the last few weeks, they playing on a really high level.

"It looks like a completely different group than in Week 1, Week 2."

Dealing with quarterback uncertainty

Cardinals rookie receiver Rondale Moore told reporters he'd love to have Murray back on the field Sunday, obviously. But regardless of who plays quarterback, his objective stays the same.

"The game plan stays the same," Moore said. "And the whole point is to go out there and execute. So really doesn't matter."

Christian Kirk felt the same way, saying receivers need to be on the same page as their quarterback, but their job is to run the routes called.

What Murray needs to play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5kZX_0d252n2N00
© Michael Chow/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kingsbury said Murray is getting close and the quarterback said this week he's made a lot of progress.

But, there is an element to Murray's game Kingsbury said is still missing.

"Just the acceleration stuff that really makes him who he is at times," Kingsbury said. "He's got to be able to use that to get away, escape trouble, things that he does naturally and instinctively. We're still trying to get to that point."

The concern is if Murray cannot evade defenders like usual, his ankle could get rolled up again. With the bye coming up next week, another game off for Murray would allow him even more time to get back to normal.

Urgency

After the Cardinals fell to the Panthers last Sunday, Kingsbury told the media Carolina played with more urgency and outworked the Cardinals.

He expects the Seahawks to come out with a similar intensity.

Seattle is 3-6 after dropping three of four games without quarterback Russell Wilson, who spent time on injured reserve due to finger surgery.

The Seahawks will be fighting every game for the rest of the season as they look to catch up. Falling to 7-7 would make a long haul just to get back to .500.

"We're going to get the same level intensity from this team trying to save their season and we understand that," Kingsbury said. "So we've got to match that and do a better job of answering the bell than we did last week."

Kingsbury wants to see a faster start for his team this week with more energy from the opening kick.

All Cardinals

All Cardinals

