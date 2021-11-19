ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Here's Where To Get New Mexico's Tastiest Cookie

By Ginny Reese
Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie . The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD , the best cookie in New Mexico is the Peanut Butter Cookie from Rude Boy Cookies in Albuquerque.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

" This fantastic cookie shop has plenty of tasty treats on offer, and it also runs classes and a Cookies for a Cause donation scheme. If you find it difficult to pick your poison, just go for the dozen assorted cookies, which features everything from chocolate chip to snickerdoodle. To try the customer favourite though, order the peanut butter cookie (pictured third from the top). Crumbly, nutty and delicious, it'll satisfy any sweet cravings."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tastiest cookie.

