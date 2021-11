SALEM, Ore. — A federal economic report released last week confirms what most Oregonians have probably noticed at grocery stores and gas pumps lately: stuff costs more. Average prices in the West Region, which includes Oregon, are up 6% from where they were a year ago, according to the October Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Annual inflation was about 2% during the prior decade, according to Josh Lehner, an economist with the State of Oregon.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO