All three stocks have seen double-digit revenue growth over the past five years. The stocks have low price-to-earnings ratios compared to competitors. Western Union (NYSE:WU), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are dividends stocks that hit the sweet spot with trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 12, dividend yields above 4%, safe cash dividend payout ratios that are below 55% and a history of raising their dividends by double digits over the past five years. There's inexpensive, and then there's an inexpensive bargain, and I believe these three are in the latter category.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO