Garrett Nussmeier to redshirt, Tigers thin at RB; what to know ahead of LSU-UL Monroe

By Jeff Nowak
 7 days ago

Garrett Nussmeier got his shot at LSU's starting quarterback job, but it was a near miss.

The freshman got off to a hot start, but struggled the rest of the way. His final pass of the game was a red zone interception on the first possession of OT, setting up Arkansas for a short field goal to win.

That appears to have been the final live action snap for Nussmeier in his freshman season, as he'll now redshirt to retain a year of eligibility. Orgeron had previously said he would leave it up to Nussmeier and his family to decide whether they wanted to take advantage of the red shirt or not.

“Max is our starting quarterback," Orgeron said. "He’s going to be our quarterback, and we’ll go from there.”

Johnson has been the starter in each of LSU's games this season following an offseason QB battle that never really got started with an injury to Myles Brennan. Should Johnson have to exit the game, it'd be freshman Matt O'Dowd on deck. All that said, Orgeron said he's proud of how his team has handled the situation.

"We talk to our team about competition all the time," Orgeron said, "and I want them to invite competition."

WHO'S HEALTHY?

That's always a tough question for LSU these days. The Tigers will be thin at running back, with Armoni Goodwin and Tre Bradford both expected to be inactive. Josh Williams is questionable, meaning it will likely be just junior Ty Davis-Price and freshman Corey Kiner to shoulder the load at running back.

Linebacker Micah Baskerville will be a game-time decision, but the Tigers expect to get freshman defensive back Sage Ryan and guard Ed Ingram back from injury. Maason Smith remains unlikely to play.

The inactives also include a long list of star players, including cornerbacks Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and pass-rusher Ali Gaye, among others.

Orgeron said he's been actively adjusting practice schedules to help keep players healthy, a new wrinkle this season.

“I really think the guys practiced well this week," he said. "Only one day in pads, should be ready to go.”

BUSY DAY FOR THE ORGERONS

LSU and UL-Monroe don't kick off until 8 p.m., but the Tigers head coach won't be sitting around waiting for the sun to set. He'll be headed over to McNeese State to watch his son, Cody, play in his final home game.

Ed says he'll participate in the senior day festivities, which include walking Cody out on the field before kickoff, before watching his son attempt to defeat Ed's alma mater in Northwestern.

“I’m so grateful that I can go, first of all. It means a lot to him that [the whole family is] gonna be there for him," Ed said. "He’s been in Lake Charles by himself. He’s graduated … Masters with a 3.9 GPA. That is the highest Orgeron GPA ever, I promise you. It might be a record.”

OUTLOOK ON FINAL 2 GAMES AS LSU HEAD COACH?

With his coaching run set to end following the 2021 season, Orgeron has just two guaranteed games left on the sidelines. If LSU wins them both, he could earn a third with the Tigers becoming bowl-eligible.

Regardless, he says it's business as usual.

“Loving it, every day, man. Nothing’s changed since my first day. I’m still as excited today as I was the first day," Orgeron said. "I know it’s coming to an end but I’m not thinking about that. When it’s done I’ll have no regrets, I’ll walk out the door. One door closes, the next one opens.”

