Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about University of Texas’s Carson Foster. After just missing the U.S. Olympic team, he later turned in a faster time in the 400m IM than Chase Kalisz’s gold medal-winning mark—and the world’s fastest time in 2021. Since then, Foster turned in an early-season time in the 400 yard IM that is believed to be the quickest dual meet time ever. Also featured are five male and five female swimmers to watch for as midseason invitationals get underway; Erica Sullivan talks 2021 adversity, 2024 plans for “Just Women’s Sports” podcast; Caeleb Dressel announces coaching shift to Anthony Nesty; Shaine Casas records the fastest 200 IM time so far this season; Wyatt Collins promoted to associate head coach at University of Texas; Lydia Jacoby wins two titles at Alaska State Champs; Allegations of abuse levied at Hungarian coach Gyorgy Turi; ISL Playoffs start out as a dud; Matthew Sates and Emma McKeon crowned 2021 FINA World Cup Champs; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and much more!

