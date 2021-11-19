ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Century Fans Will Love Julianne Moore’s Living Room

By Olivia Harvey
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Julianne Moore has quite an eye for design. Moore posted a snapshot of her living room and posted it on Instagram back in September, and her impressive collection of modernist furniture and decor makes her space look like a curated showroom — though, a showroom you wouldn’t have a hard...

