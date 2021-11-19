Mid-Century Fans Will Love Julianne Moore’s Living Room

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Bergdorf Goodman signals that the holidays are officially here. Can we get a woohoo! Legendary New York retailer Bergdorf Goodman kicked off the holidays with a special celebration, “The Present Moment,” bringing together the worlds of fashion, culture, and entertainment through a multi-sensory offering of experiences. Andrea Miller, founder and artistic director of Gallim Dance, choreographed a movement-based immersive performance which brought Bergdorf Goodman’s holiday theme to life. On hand for the festivities was Linda Fargo, who welcomed Julianne Moore to the store to witness the windows (featuring exclusive items from Michael Kors, Bode, Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, and more) and the seasonal pop-up shop.
