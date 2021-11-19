ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia: state news agency

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Israeli defence minister leaves Morocco after signing security deal

Israel's defence minister left Morocco Thursday ending an unprecedented visit following last year's normalisation deal, with the countries signing a security agreement as part of deepening ties that have angered neighbouring Algeria. Before taking off, Gantz, the first Israeli defence minister to visit Morocco, said his trip had given a boost to "the security of the State of Israel and to its foreign relations".
MIDDLE EAST
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of “talented” expats

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Hardeep Puri meets Saudi Arabia Energy Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman in Abu Dhabi. Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet that the two leaders had "fruitful discussions". The minister also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#News Agency#Embassy#Kenya#Reuters
The Independent

2 journalists at Norway state broadcaster arrested in Qatar

Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday. Qatar's government later accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit” as the two returned early Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere responded by saying their arrest was “unacceptable.”“A free press is crucial in a functioning democracy,” Gahr Stoere wrote...
FIFA
wtvbam.com

Hezbollah spent $10 million on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday the group had spent more than $10 million on free and subsidized fuel sourced from Iran for the Lebanese people since September. In a televised address, Nasrallah said $2.6 million worth of fuel had been provided for free...
MIDDLE EAST
wtvbam.com

Rwanda reinstates 24-hour quarantine for all foreign visitors over COVID-19 variant

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Rwanda will reinstate a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all visitors arriving from Nov. 28 after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday. “Following confirmation of a serious new #COVID19 variant detected in Southern Africa, @RwandaHealth is reinstating the obligatory 24-hour quarantine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Jordanians protest against water-for-energy deal with Israel

AMMAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Several thousand Jordanians protested on Friday against a water-for-energy deal with Israel and the United Emirates, calling on their government to scrap its peace agreement with Israel and saying any normalisation was a humiliating submission. Police were deployed heavily around a downtown area of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
lmu.edu

SAUDI ARABIA: WILL THIS BE THE HOST COUNTRY FOR EXPO 2030?

AHMAD ALSADHAN WRITES — The World Expo, held every five years for a duration of six months, is an event that gathers nations into one venue as a way of presenting solutions to current global challenges. Expo 2020, which was postponed by the pandemic, is currently being hosted by Dubai, UAE. Expo 2025 will be hosted by Japan.
WORLD
Autosport Online

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

Their efforts will be projected onto a world stage in December as the F1 season reaches a thrilling climax and one of the venues playing host is a new street circuit in Jeddah. F1 has signed a long-term contract with Saudi Arabia to host F1 and ultimately the race will run on a new purpose-built circuit that is being developed in Qiddiya. They also have the Dakar rally, Formula E, and Extreme E events.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

Interpol elected an Emirati general accused of torture as its new president on Thursday, despite the concerns of human rights organisations who fear the agency will be at risk of exploitation by repressive regimes. In another complaint, lawyers for the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) accuse the general of "acts of torture and barbarism" committed against government critic Ahmed Mansoor.
WORLD
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
Lebanon-Express

Saudi Arabia opens African safari in the desert

Saudi Arabia is offering residents and tourists a unique safari experience in the desert of its capital Riyadh, at a site now home to 700 animals native to Africa.
WORLD
MSNBC

Is Saudi Arabia to blame for rising global inflation?

Investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss his reporting on Saudi Arabia withholding oil production due to Biden’s refusal to meet with the kingdom’s leaders — and how the standoff is fueling global inflation.Nov. 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Libya fighters disrupt Gaddafi son’s election appeal

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – A lawyer for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya’s late dictator, said armed men had prevented him lodging an appeal on Thursday against his client’s disqualification from next month’s presidential election, adding to fears of turmoil around the vote. Disputes about issues including the eligibility of candidates...
MIDDLE EAST
wtvbam.com

New coronavirus variant not yet detected in Germany – govt

BERLIN (Reuters) – The new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has not yet been found in Germany but has likely spread to more countries than has so far been detected, according to an interior ministry report seen by Reuters. It was unclear whether vaccines were less effective on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy