CVS to shutter 900 stores over next 3 years

 7 days ago

CVS is closing about 900 stores in the next three years. The...

bigrapidsnews.com

CVS Health to close 900 locations over the next three years

Regular shoppers at CVS may have to begin looking elsewhere as the company announces plans to scale down its store density. CVS Health, the owner of CVS Pharmacies, has announced that it will be closing approximately 300 stores per year over a period of three years starting in the spring of 2022.
BUSINESS
The Staten Island Advance

CVS closing hundreds of stores. Will any Staten Island locations be shuttered?

STATEN ISLAND -- Shoppers are buying more products online and national retailers — grocery, convenience and personal-care businesses included — are reacting to those habits. CVS Health recently announced that the company will close more than 900 stores over the next three years, shifting its efforts to digital growth and turning its stores into destinations that will offer a range of health-care services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

CVS to close 900 stores

Officials with CVS Health announced plans Thursday to close 300 retail stores each year for the next three years while simultaneously adding more health services to its remaining locations. The closings will begin in spring 2022. Officials did not immediately release a list of the affected stores. The decision came...
BUSINESS
2 On Your Side

Local CVS Pharmacy to close next year

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst CVS Pharmacy will close next year. The CVS at 520 Lee Entrance on the University at Buffalo's North Campus will close in January, a CVS spokesman confirmed. The store’s employees have been offered comparable roles at nearby CVS locations, according to Matt Blanchette, CVS manager...
AMHERST, NY
wtoc.com

CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years

(AP) - CVS Health will close hundreds of drugstores over the next three years, as the health care giant adjusts to changing customer needs and converts to new store formats. The company said Thursday that it will close about 300 stores a year for the next three years, nearly a tenth of its roughly 10,000 retail locations as it reduces store count density in some places.
BUSINESS
