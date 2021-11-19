ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Resettlement agencies scramble to help influx of Afghan evacuees in the U.S.

kasu.org
 7 days ago

After more than 64,000 Afghan evacuees were flown out of Kabul in August, the U.S. moved...

www.kasu.org

Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Washington Post

Thousands of Afghans evacuated during U.S. withdrawal awaiting resettlement

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The U.S. government calls the 50-acre sprawl of tents on this desert Air Force base a “village.” The 4,300 Afghans temporarily housed here are the government’s “guests.” And the landscape of tents and trailers is called Aman Omid, which in Persian means “peace and hope” — the feelings U.S. officials say they are trying to foster here.
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM
Sand Hills Express

U.S. limits refugee admissions to focus on resettling Afghans

▶ Watch Video: Kids orphaned by Kabul bombing start life in the U.S. The U.S. government is curtailing admissions of refugees to focus on the massive effort to process and resettle tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees, the State Department said Monday. Through January 11, the U.S. will stop booking...
IMMIGRATION
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
KEYT

Afghans in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers living in Indonesia have rallied in front of the U.N. refugee agency office in Jakarta to urge it to speed up their resettlement. They held large banners reading “Our families are in danger. Please act now” and “Resettle refugees and save lives” during the rally in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Some children of asylum seeker joined the rally. Indonesia is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention, and the government does not allow asylum seekers to work or have access to schools or public hospitals.
PROTESTS
vfw.org

VFW Joins Coalition to Help Afghan Evacuees

WASHINGTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is pleased to announce it’s joining a coalition of more than 250 front-line and local organizations, major corporations, nonprofits, veterans service organizations, and prominent leaders in welcoming and supporting Afghan families evacuated from Afghanistan over the past four months. Welcome.US is a...
ADVOCACY
KARE 11

Minnesota resettlement agencies preparing to welcome around 250 Afghan refugees in next three weeks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Around 250 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in Minnesota in the next three weeks, according to the International Institute of Minnesota. Jane Graupman, the executive director, says the significant number arriving now is because Afghans who arrived at the US military bases in early September have now completed health and security clearances.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Guam could be the next Afghan evacuee lily pad

Under pressure from foreign allies, the United States is closing "lily pads," or staging bases, for the evacuation of Afghan allies. These lily pads allow evacuees to be vetted before being relocated to the U.S. But if the Biden administration wishes to do what is right, to continue to evacuate...
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

Afghanistan war vet in helps Afghan refugees resettle in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Navy veteran Jordon Daniel was busy when the United States pulled its last troops out of Afghanistan at the end of August. More than 7,000 miles (11,265 kilometers) and a world away, he and a group of fellow veterans were moving furniture, folding towels and sorting silverware in drawers during a hot, dry summer day in the Denver area.
COLORADO STATE
Sand Hills Express

U.S. closes first temporary housing site for Afghan evacuees

▶ Watch Video: Kids orphaned by Kabul bombing start life in the U.S. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it stopped housing evacuated Afghans at one of the military sites that has accommodated them since the summer, citing the increased pace of their resettlement within the U.S. The last group...
HOMELESS
Washington Times

Feds shut down first U.S. camp used for Afghan evacuees

The final Afghan evacuees who’d been housed at Fort Lee, the first evacuee camp set up on U.S. soil, have now been processed and resettled in the country, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. The Virginia military base was tapped in late July to temporarily house Afghans being flown out of...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

City council OKs fund to help resettle Afghan refugees

COLUMBUS (WCHM) – It has been about two months since hundreds of thousands of Afghans evacuated their home country over fears of Taliban rule, with some of those evacuees in central Ohio and more on the way. US Together and Community Refugee and Immigration Services (CRIS) have been working for months to make the transition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox11online.com

Afghan refugees beginning to resettle across Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Afghan refugees are beginning to resettle all across the country, nearly three months since fleeing the Taliban takeover. Hundreds are expected to resettle here in Wisconsin, and some already have. World Relief Fox Valley is just one agency finding homes for Afghan families in Wisconsin. "There...
WISCONSIN STATE

