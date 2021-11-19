ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Will Smith Delivers Oscar-Worthy Performance in New ‘King Richard’ Movie

By Greta Heggeness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Richard is now streaming on HBO Max, and while the title might sound like a historic spin-off of The Crown, it’s far from it. King Richard tells the real-life story of Venus and Serena Williams, beginning with their childhood and exploring their professional journey. But instead of focusing solely on...

Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
Collider

Where Does 'King Richard' Rank Among Will Smith's Best Movies?

For over three decades, Will Smith has entertained films of every genre. Now, the former rapper turned mega-movie star tackles another biopic performance in King Richard as Richard Williams, the passionate and determined father of tennis superstars, Venus and Serena Williams. In Smith's storied career, he has portrayed Western outlaws, a mystical genie, fighter pilots fighting aliens, super-secret government agents, and a charming Miami narcotics officer.
The Spokesman-Review

Will Smith steps into the shoes of ‘King Richard’

Above: Will Smith stars as the title character of "King Richard," which opens Friday. (Photo/Warner Bros.) It’s been a while since Will Smith has had a bona-fide winner of a film. The former “Prince of Bel-Air” was a hit in a number of films, from “Bad Boys” to “Independence Day,”...
mostmetro.com

McCoy on Movies: King Richard

Biopic about Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard serves up enough positive content to outweigh its drawbacks. KEY CAST MEMBERS: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Daniele Lawson and Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew with Tony Goldwyn and Jon Berenthal. WEB SITE: https://www.kingrichardfilm.com/. THE BACK STORY: Hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana,...
Washington Post

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming star turn in ‘King Richard’

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance in “King Richard,” a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this alternately funny, poignant and inspiring movie, the focus isn’t on the sports prodigies who would one day attain legendary status on the tennis...
worldofreel.com

‘King Richard': Will Smith Serves Up an Ace in Conventional Sports Biopic [Review]

To be clear, just because I believe that '“King Richard” can win Best Picture doesn’t mean that it’s a deserved winner. Regardless, Marcus Reinald Green’s film is a wonderfully entertaining rags-to-riches sports biopic. It uses its 144 minute runtime to build up its characters and, by the end of it, you actually care about the fate of the characters. It’s not necessarily a work of art as much as a pleasurably well-made movie-movie.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – King Richard (2021)

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Susie Abromeit, Dylan McDermott, Judith Chapman, Katrina Begin, Erin Cummings, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Calvin Clausell Jr., Noah Bean, Vaughn W. Hebron, and Chet Grissom. SYNOPSIS:. A look at how...
kusi.com

The new ‘King Richard’ movie explained by Michael Brunker

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with, Michael Brunker, Retired Executive Director of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA about the “King Richard” movie coming to theaters Nov. 19, 2021. The film, is about the true story of sports legends Venus and Serena Williams, which stars two-time...
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘King Richard’: Will Smith plays Williams sisters’ father in new biopic

Will Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny. But Smith, who stars in the upcoming drama “King Richard,” as Richard Williams, father and coach to Venus and Serena Williams, is reemerging after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, […]
Box Office Mojo

Ghostbusters Are Back In ‘Afterlife’, Will Smith Starrer ‘King Richard’ Debuts Amid Oscar Buzz

The Ghostbusters are back this weekend in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, opening in 4,300 theaters including IMAX and other large screens. It is the fourth film in Sony’s franchise and a direct sequel to the first two films, disregarding the 2016 reboot. Afterlife is a family affair, being written and directed by Jason Reitman (Juno, Up in the Air), whose father Ivan Reitman directed Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II and is producing Afterlife. Even the story keeps it the family, focusing on the grandchildren of O.G. ghostbuster Egon Spengler, who was played in the original films by the late Harold Ramis. The cast is headlined by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things"), Carrie Coon ("The Leftovers", Fargo"), and Mckenna Grace (Gifted, Annabelle Comes Home), but the real treat for fans is the return of the old gang as the film brings back Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.
Vulture

Oscar Futures: Is King Richard an Awards-Season Smash?

Every week between now and February 8, when the Academy Award nominations are announced, Vulture will consult its crystal ball to determine the changing fortunes of this year’s Oscars race. In our “Oscar Futures” column, we’ll let you in on insider gossip, parse brand-new developments, and track industry buzz to figure out who’s up, who’s down, and who’s currently leading the race for a coveted Oscar nomination.
enstarz.com

Can You Tell the Difference? Pictures of the Real Serena Williams and Venus Williams vs. Pictures from the New Movie 'King Richard' Starring Will Smith!

King Richard, the film chronicling the incredible true story of Venus and Serena Williams, premiered in theaters today, November 19th. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of the two young phenoms played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. This powerful film not only captured the true heart, grit, and fervor of their journey but also did an excellent job making it look like reality. We have been looking through some old pictures, and the movie did a great job. Here are some pictures of the real life Williams family alongside stills from the new movie King Richard.
