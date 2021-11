HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though COVID cases continue to rise as they did in November of 2020, it’s still staying somewhat tempered this time around. As of Tuesday, there were 445 active cases compared with 1,078 in 2020. The number of cases increased by 1,985 from the start of the month until now in 2020. This year the increase has been bad but not nearly as big with 916 cases since the start of November. Though the number of new cases is climbing, the number of active cases is still much less than last year.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO