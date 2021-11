HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School met its large fundraising goal at its Stewardship Dinner this month. Through cash, donations, checks, and pledges, the Lord provided more than $104,000 at our Stewardship Dinner," CCS said on Facebook this week. "Thank you to our generous donors who continue to partner with CCS and the commitment to Christian education."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO