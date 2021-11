Both teams are coming off bye weeks, which are designed to allow NFL teams to rest and regroup. They haven’t been kind to Washington, which has lost its first game after its bye in each of the past three seasons, and faces a daunting challenge against Tom Brady and the NFL’s top-ranked passing offense. The one bit of good news is that several of Washington’s injured players are closer to potential returns, including offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi and cornerback William Jackson. Running back Antonio Gibson’s shin should also be healthier, but tight end Logan Thomas and receiver Curtis Samuel are unlikely to be ready.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO