14 books and an Amazon show later, how the 'Wheel of Time' series continues to turn today

Right now, everyone has their eyes on Amazon’s The Wheel of Time. Partly because it’s rumoured to be the new Game of Thrones, partly because it’s the biggest series Amazon has ever made but mostly because it stars an actually diverse leading cast – a rarity in big budget, high fantasy shows. Diverse casting in fantasy has seen a greater delay than most genres, with representation appearing as a trickle rather than a flood. Compared to the almost exclusively white Game of Thrones, some diversity in The Witcher and His Dark Materials, and more still in Shadow and Bone, The Wheel of Time is showing its predecessors that diversity need not be an afterthought and can actually propel the storyline in the most enriching way possible.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO