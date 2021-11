Next September, Amazon will release its heavily anticipated “Lord of the Rings” reboot series, which is reportedly the biggest production yet not just for Amazon but the entire medium of television. But while fantasy fans are waiting to get back to Middle Earth, they’ll have to chew on “The Wheel of Time” instead, as adapted from the popular books by Robert Jordan. This series, with its scope and special effects feels a bit like a dry run, and it shares a director in Wayne Yip as well. But the key word is dry, as “The Wheel of Time” tries to do many things in each hour-long episode, and whipping up a must-binge story for the Prestige TV era is not one of them.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO