Jahmyr Gibbs putting together season for the ages for Georgia Tech

Here’s what Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who starred at Cartersville High and Clemson, had to say to the Jacksonville media Wednesday:. (On making the offense more creative): “I don’t think it’s all about creativity. I think it’s mostly about execution. That’s something we’ve talked about a lot and that’s something we’ve met about, we’ve met as an offense and talked about. We just have to get better. We have to execute. It’s the details and the stuff that is in, whatever the install is or whatever our game plan is, we have to know it like the back of our hand and execute that. I think that’s the starting point. I think going from there and then you can add wrinkles, you can do whatever, but I just think that’s where we have to start out. I don’t think it’s always about creativity, just my honest opinion. Sometimes it is, but I don’t necessarily think that’s the sole reason. I think it’s on all of us. We have to be better. We just have to execute more.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO