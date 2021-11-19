ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jahmyr Gibbs putting together season for the ages for Georgia Tech

By Ken Sugiura
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
With a fan base growing more captivated by his play with each passing game, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs represents the sort of college athlete who could seize the opportunities now permissible in the NCAA to cash in on endorsements or personal appearances. “We asked him, and he...

Against No. 1 Georgia, Georgia Tech aiming ‘to go shoot our shot’

The extra season that Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter came back for has not gone as planned. ExploreGeorgia Tech TV, radio, online information for Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, who in the preseason were primed for a winning season and a bowl appearance in coach Geoff Collins’ third season, are 3-8 and have lost their past five games. In the win over Duke on Oct. 9, Carpenter suffered a finger injury so gruesome that the digit nearly was amputated, he said.
Falcons defense aware of the running ability of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the minds of the Falcons defense are they prepare to slow him Sunday. The Falcons (4-6) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. With a win Sunday, the Falcons will break a two-game losing streak. In trying to break that streak, they know they will face a talented, dual-threat quarterback in Lawrence.
Todd Stansbury shows his faith in Geoff Collins with decision to retain him

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended any speculation surrounding coach Geoff Collins’ job security Wednesday night when he went on Collins’ radio show to confirm that he’ll be returning for his fourth season. “I have my man,” Stansbury told Tech broadcaster Andy Demetra. ExploreGeorgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information.
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Matt Ryan: ‘He’s a great player’

Here’s what Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who starred at Cartersville High and Clemson, had to say to the Jacksonville media Wednesday:. (On making the offense more creative): “I don’t think it’s all about creativity. I think it’s mostly about execution. That’s something we’ve talked about a lot and that’s something we’ve met about, we’ve met as an offense and talked about. We just have to get better. We have to execute. It’s the details and the stuff that is in, whatever the install is or whatever our game plan is, we have to know it like the back of our hand and execute that. I think that’s the starting point. I think going from there and then you can add wrinkles, you can do whatever, but I just think that’s where we have to start out. I don’t think it’s always about creativity, just my honest opinion. Sometimes it is, but I don’t necessarily think that’s the sole reason. I think it’s on all of us. We have to be better. We just have to execute more.”
High school football playoffs scoreboard

For the first time in 50 years Friday, three quarterfinals football games between No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams will be played on the same night. Those three – the best of 32 playoff games statewide this weekend - are Buford at Lee County in Class 6A, Marist at Benedictine in 4A and Rabun County at Thomasville in 2A.
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

