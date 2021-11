Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a second man in the ongoing investigation of the fatal Halloween party shooting late Saturday, October 30 inside Octavia’s Event Center. Detectives believed that Andre Morine, 24, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was also allegedly involved in the shooting. Morine turned himself in to police on Friday afternoon after hearing that there was a warrant out for his arrest. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail. According to a press release, Morine’s bond has been set at $1 million.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO