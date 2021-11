The City of Owensboro recently announced a brand new 12 Days of Christmas event. Today, they shared some even more festive news. It's called Santa's List!. There are actually two versions of the list. One of the lists is intended for Owensboro residents and challenges you, if you indeed live locally, to attend at least six of the 12 Days of Christmas. The second list was created for visitors and challenges them to attend at least one 12 Days of Christmas event and stay in a downtown Owensboro hotel.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO