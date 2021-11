The period from the 1960s until the early 1970s was a time of widespread protest, and college campuses were a center for these demonstrations. At the same time this was happening, a myriad of campus police forces appeared across the country. According to Bill Taylor, chief of police at San Jacinto College in 2015, these forces were formed in part due to “a growing concern that local and state police forces weren’t doing enough to mitigate the disorder” caused by the protests. The University of Connecticut played host to many protests at this time, and the creation of a police force almost directly after also happened at Storrs.

