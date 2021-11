Corsair and ORIGIN PC have announced that it is adding DDR5 to its pre-build arsenal. Along with Intel 12th generation processors, the popular builds from ORIGIN including ORIGIN NEURON, MILLENNIUM, GENESIS, M-Class, and L-Class desktops will be shipping with the updated components. ORIGIN has benefitted from early access RAM components paired with Z690 motherboards to have these builds achieve peak performance. This has also allowed for an accelerated development and quality assurance process that features Corsair RAM and other products. ORIGIN PCs can be ordered directly from the Origin website.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO