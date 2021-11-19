What to watch for in Carolina's Salute to Service game vs. Washington

Once again, Missouri’s quarterback situation is muddled in mystery. The Tigers listed Connor Bazelak as questionable for the second straight week as he recovers from a soft-tissue injury. If he’s scratched again Saturday, Eli Drinkwitz figures to play his two freshmen in some capacity. Last week Tyler Macon and Brady Cook split series evenly and produced mixed results. Coaches don’t necessarily like using a QB rotation, but without an obvious No. 1 backup, the Macon-Cook tandem might be Mizzou’s best option Saturday. “For me as a play-caller, I’m trying to attack a defense,” Drinkwitz said this week. “So it’s really no different than how we utilize our routes or our running backs. … We felt like going into the Georgia game, adding an extra runner into the game with Tyler would be beneficial. I think he showed, especially early in that game on the first two drives, why that was the case. Brady does some other things in the pass game (and) reading coverages.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO