Losing teeth over time is completely normal. After all, they undergo extensive wear and tear every day. But although the situation is common, many people who have lost full sets of teeth feel embarrassed about their smile or feel uncomfortable speaking or eating their favorite foods. If you’d like to regain a complete smile after losing all your upper or lower teeth, an option called All-on-4 dental implants is available. Hundreds of thousands of people like you have recovered full mouth functionality with an All-on-4 implant solution. We’ve put together this guide of frequently asked questions about the treatment to help you decide whether All-on-4 dental implants are the right choice for you.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO