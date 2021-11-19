ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Thunder at Bucks – 11/19

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter closing out its four-game homestand with a win over the Rockets on Wednesday, OKC now hits the road for a three-game stint through the Eastern Conference. The Thunder’s first test will take place in Milwaukee on Friday against the Bucks where the Thunder will have a chance to throw their...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
chatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14

BKN (48-24) OKC (22-50) Time: 07:00 PM. Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Brooklyn Nets (-400) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (310) Moneyline (Current): Brooklyn Nets (-420) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (330) Spread (Open): Brooklyn Nets (-9.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9.5) Spread (Current):...
NBA
houstonmirror.com

Uneven Bucks poised for turnaround vs. visiting Thunder

So far this season, the Milwaukee Bucks haven't exactly looked like a defending NBA champion on course to make a serious run at repeating. "We definitely started way slower than I think we all wanted to," Khris Middleton said. "But it happens. It has happened. So we've just got to find a way to get ourselves out of this rut."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Dave Bliss
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
FanSided

OKC Thunder revenge time versus Rockets – preview

Through the early season, the OKC Thunder have surprised those in the media who predicted they would be the worst team in NBA history. Although the four-game win streak is over teams around the association aren’t taking this club for granted and know they’ll fight to the buzzer. Two losses...
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

Thunder vs. Rockets - Start time, preview, and game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The game is slated to tip-off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted. The Thunder are 5-8, and the Rockets are 1-13. The Rockets are looking to stop a 12-game losing streak. Both teams are...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Okc Thunder#Atlanta#Okc#Rockets
WSAW

Wausau native Dave Bliss to coach Thunder against Bucks Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West graduate and current Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss was named the interim head coach for the Thunder’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The game will be in Milwaukee. With Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault’s wife giving birth, he won’t accompany...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction, and Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to the TD Garden for an inter-conference showdown with the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The Thunder (6-9) are in the midst of a long rebuild but are playing inspired basketball through 15 games. The Celtics (8-8) are on the second of a back-to-back and will look to climb over the .500 mark with a win at home. Boston opens this game up as considerable home favorites.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Big game for Giannis Antetokounmpo as Bucks down Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 19 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 96-89 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Antetokounmpo added seven assists and four blocks to help the Bucks to their second consecutive win despite shooting a season-low 37.3 percent from the floor.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Scrappy OKC Thunder fall to Champion Bucks, 96-87

The OKC Thunder traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to take on the reigning champion Bucks. The Thunder did so without their head coach, Mark Daigneault who is back in Oklahoma City and missing this three-game road swing as he and his wife, Ashley, are expecting a child any day now. In his place, Dave Bliss paced the sidelines for the Oklahoma City Thunder who on the front end of a back to back took on one of the best teams and players in the league.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Hawks host Thunder, look complete homestand sweep

The Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Monday as the Hawks look to complete a five-game sweep of the homestand. Atlanta has victories over the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets during the current home stretch. The Hawks will also be looking to get back...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Thunder preview: Washington looks to turn things around in Oklahoma City

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle, Day-to-day) On Friday night, the Washington Wizards (11-7) continue their 4-game road trip, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) for the first time this season. The Wizards, who are coming off back-to-back losses, are struggling from the three-point line, not taking care of the ball and aren’t consistently showing up on the defensive end. In their latest loss against the Pelicans, Washington went 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) from beyond the arc, which is below their season average of 32.1 percent. They also didn't shoot well from the free-throw line, making 23-out-of-36 shots (63.9 percent). Their season average now is 78 percent. The Wizards turned the ball over 19 times in regulation compared to New Orleans’ 10 times. 13 of those turnovers came in the first half alone.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy