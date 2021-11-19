ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Sneak Peek: Smithsonian’s New FUTURES Exhibit Opens This Weekend

By Damare Baker
Washingtonian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smithsonian Institution turns 175 this year, and it’s celebrating with the FUTURES exhibition that opens on Saturday. The show, designed by architecture firm Rockwell Group, highlights 150 innovations, technologies, and artifacts that the Smithsonian hopes will inspire people to think about the kind of future they want to live...

www.washingtonian.com

