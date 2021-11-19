Friday Recap

On October 25 and 26, Dr. Cláudio Carvalhaes, associate professor of worship at Union Theological Seminary, visited Princeton Theological Seminary to deliver the 2021 Students’ Lectures on Missions. A theologian, liturgist, and artist, Carvalhaes delivered a three-part lecture series titled “Fully Into the Present: Inventory, Metamorphosis, and Emergenc(i)es.” His thought-provoking lectures engage the audience on an array of topics, from the importance of recognizing the tragedies and traumas of the past to climate disasters, to adapting and responding to emerging crises, and more.
