WKU (1-1) lost to Big Ten opponent Minnesota (2-0) 73-69 in the Hilltoppers’ first round of action in the 2021 Asheville Championship. WKU was once again without Keith Williams and Zion Harmon and was also lacking Camron Justice, who was granted an extra year of eligibility this week. The rotation was minimal with the starters playing most of the minutes.

