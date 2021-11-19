ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Henry Ford II Estate – As Seen In HBO’s “Succession!”

By TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Yes Weekly
 7 days ago

The Henry Ford II Estate – As Seen In HBO’s “Succession!”. One of the country’s premier estates is also seen as the summer home for the super-rich Roy family in the mega-hit HBO series Succession. Now entering its fourth season, Succession has been filmed in countries all over the globe with...

www.yesweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inside Succession's real estate stars: From a $105M Hamptons mansion to a sprawling 17th century villa in Tuscany, FEMAIL reveals the VERY lavish (and pricey) properties featured in the hit HBO show

The Roy Family in HBO's Succession owns a huge array of properties - from luxury New York City apartments to lavish summer houses in the Hamptons, and FEMAIL has uncovered all of the real homes that they used to film the hit show - including a mansion that was once owned by Henry Ford's grandson and an apartment in the iconic Woolworth Building.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Succession's 'summer palace' sells for $105M: Buyer snaps up Henry Ford II's 42-acre, 12-bedroom Hamptons estate that was made famous as the Roys' vacation home in hit HBO series - and boasts a spa, basketball court, and a meditation garden

The Henry Ford II estate, as seen in HBO's show Succession, has sold for $105 million - complete with 42-aces of land, a quarter mile of ocean frontage, access to three ponds, a meditation garden, and more. The house, which is located in the glamorous beach-front neighborhood of the Hamptons...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Paul Simon
Person
William Pitt
Person
Henry Ford Ii
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Henry Ford
Android Authority

10 shows like Succession: What to watch if you're hooked on the HBO drama

Our top picks of titles about rich people, power, and family, available to stream today. Succession has been building massive buzz since it premiered on HBO in 2018. The show is appointment viewing, and for good reason. It’s one of the best series on TV. But if you’re looking for shows like Succession to check out while waiting for new episodes, it can be hard to match.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Estates#The Henry Ford#Long Island#The Big Apple#The Hamptons Ford Estate#The Ford Estate#Italian#French#Zweig Dimenna
TVShowsAce

Desperate For Cash? ‘RHONJ’ Teresa Giudice Relists Mansion

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans wonder if Teresa Giudice is desperate for cash as she relisted the New Jersey mansion she once owned with her ex-husband Joe. Those who have been following Teresa Giudice’s real estate activity know she just recently purchased a $3M home with her fiance Luis Ruelas. So, is there a newfound rush to unload the New Jersey mansion?
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Friday, November 26, 2021 Frosty The Snowman 8 p.m. Frosty Returns 8:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, November 27, 2021 Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire 8 p.m. Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe 8:30 p.m. The Story Of Santa Claus 9 p.m. ***** Sunday, November 28, 2021 One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga 8 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Stephen Sondheim could break your heart and make you hear the world anew

Stephen Sondheim, who has died aged 91, was the towering genius of mid-late 20th century American musical theatre, whose reputation at home and abroad continued to grow in the new century. As a peerlessly talented composer, lyricist and theatrical visionary he revitalised the form, renewing and enhancing its status. His work will live on, his influence will endure. Whether anyone will come close to matching his achievements is debatable.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans React To HBO's DMX Documentary

At the beginning of November, HBO announced their new Bill Simmons-led music documentary series, HBO Music Box, and included clips from a handful of films focused on some of music's biggest and most storied legends. Included within films were documentaries about two late hip hop icons, DMX and Juice WRLD.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

New this week: ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Annie’ live and Kenny G

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jane Campion, whose last movie was 2009′s “Bright Star,” makes a triumphant return to filmmaking in “The Power of the Dog, ” a frontier psychodrama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Adapted by Campion from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Cumberbatch plays a domineering Montana rancher who resents his brother’s new wife and her son. Widely hailed as one of the best films of the year, “The Power of the Dog” begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix. In my review, I called it a “masterful vision of the West” that plays out “in a juxtaposition of rugged exteriors and murkier, more mysterious interiors.”
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy