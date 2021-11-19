ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Resumes Presidential Duties After Colonoscopy -White House

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden resumed his presidential duties...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
US News and World Report

Biden to Get Routine Physical on Friday -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will receive a routine health exam on Friday morning, one day ahead of his 79th birthday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Biden will receive his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, she said, adding more details would be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden Fit for Duty, Polyp Removed -White House Physician

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, who underwent a physical examination and colonoscopy on Friday, remains fit for duty and able to execute his responsibilities without any accommodations, his physician said in letter released by the White House. Kevin O'Connor, the president’s physician, said the colonoscopy found a "benign-appear polyp"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonoscopy#Reuters
The Guardian

Kamala Harris takes on presidential role – briefly – as Biden has colonoscopy

Kamala Harris on Friday morning became the first woman to wield presidential power in the US – temporarily, when Joe Biden had a colonoscopy under anesthetic. In a statement, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said: “This morning, the president will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical. While he is there, the president will undergo a routine colonoscopy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Kamala Harris Touts Accomplishments in Biden White House After Sources Whisper of 'Rocky Relationship'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed in a Thursday interview about claims she feels underutilized in the Biden administration — a whisper campaign she laughed off. "I am very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished," she told Good Morning America. "But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do and we're going to get it done."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ottumwa Courier

YORK: The Biden White House dumpster fire

President Joe Biden's plunging public approval rating isn't his problem. It is a reflection of his problem. Biden held a big ceremony this week to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the $1.2 trillion measure passed after months of wrangling in Congress. The public is well aware of it. And yet, in a new Washington Post poll, taken after the bill's passage, Biden's job approval rating has hit a new low — just 38% among registered voters, versus 57% who disapprove. So much for those Democrats who thought passing a big bill would boost Biden's numbers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

Psaki resumes White House briefings after COVID diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki resumed her daily press briefings Friday, nearly two weeks after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, joking that one downside to returning was having to wear professional footwear. “It’s great to be back with all of you,” Psaki said, “although as a...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy