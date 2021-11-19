Biden Resumes Presidential Duties After Colonoscopy -White House

President Joe Biden's plunging public approval rating isn't his problem. It is a reflection of his problem. Biden held a big ceremony this week to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the $1.2 trillion measure passed after months of wrangling in Congress. The public is well aware of it. And yet, in a new Washington Post poll, taken after the bill's passage, Biden's job approval rating has hit a new low — just 38% among registered voters, versus 57% who disapprove. So much for those Democrats who thought passing a big bill would boost Biden's numbers.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO