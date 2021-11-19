Wisconsin jury finds 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty

A federal jury found white supremacists and neo-Nazi organizers of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, liable for more than $26 million in damages. In Wisconsin, the suspect in the holiday parade crash faces at least five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss those high-profile legal cases and more.
When the U.S. government gave the OK for "hero pay" to frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible — like farm workers, childcare staff, janitors and truck drivers. But state and local governments have struggled to determine which workers among...
A jury in Georgia returned guilty verdicts against all three defendants in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, chased down Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and shot him to death in February 2020. Catherine Herridge anchors a CBS News Special Report with correspondent Omar Villafranca outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, and legal analyst Joe Tamburino.
