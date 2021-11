Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) invaded London through an aggressive marketing campaign in the city's underground trains and bus stations, and now local regulators have struck back. What Happened: Floki Inu's marketing team announced at the end of September that its branding would be present pretty much anywhere in London: on 300 buses, the London Underground and 329 locations in the Heathrow airport for four weeks. Even before the addition of the airport to the campaign, the team said the Floki Inu brand would reach over 93.7 million people as a result of the initiative.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO