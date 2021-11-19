ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Mick Teams Up with Son To Launch Children’s Book

By tffhthewriter
 7 days ago

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

DJ Mick may be known in the industry for his skills on the 1s and 2s, but the pandemic has him flexing a different skill–writing.

The highly sought-after DJ‘s newfound talent for writing came about after he took time off during quarantine. During that time, he decided to collaborate with his toddler son, Myles Xavier Batyske, to create an ‘ABC’ book that pays homage to fellow DJs and the Hip-Hop community.

D is for DJ is Mick’s new children’s book that teaches kids the history of DJing while developing their reading skills. Made in collaboration with Brooklyn-based children’s brand We Are Little Giants, the matte hardcover features his son as the cover, with iconic heavy hitters from DJ Khaled, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Premier, to DJ Spinderella in bold, vibrant colorful pages within the book in an effort to both share the history of trailblazers while inspiring the next generation of music moguls.

In addition to helping shift the narrative of the culture, DJ Mick is also giving back after it was announcing that proceeds from the book sales will be donated to “Building Beats”, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit which aims to provide musical education for underserved youth.

Learning how to DJ in his college dorm, Mick has since dominated the music industry and has privately DJ’d for celebrities such as Jay-Z, Lebron James, Will Smith, and even Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

DJ Mick Teams Up with Son To Launch Children’s Book was originally published on hiphopwired.com

