White House, TN

White House concerned by reports about Chinese tennis star Peng

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Friday it is...

WPXI Pittsburgh

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week...
TENNIS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai says she is safe

BEIJING — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer. The 30-minute call...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Seen in Public, Skeptics Uncertain

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced -- so it appears -- after being MIA for weeks. Peng was front and center at a Beijing tennis tournament Sunday ... an event sponsored by the China Open. The 35-year-old former doubles champ is wearing a dark blue blazer as she poses...
TENNIS
NESN

Bizarre Letter Adds To Puzzle Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since Nov. 2, when she publicly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. But things only get more puzzling from there. Shuai, one of China’s most well-known tennis stars who won a title at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014, had her post removed from the Chinese social media platform Weibo within 30 minutes, according to CNN.
TENNIS
BBC

Peng Shuai: Doubt cast on email from Chinese tennis star

The head of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has cast doubt on an email released by Chinese state media attributed to tennis player Peng Shuai. The tennis star has not been heard from since she made sexual assault allegations against a top Chinese government official two weeks ago. In the...
TENNIS
Financial Times

WTA says it is still unable to locate Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

The Women’s Tennis Association says it is still unable to independently locate star Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, weeks after the professional athlete made allegations of sexual assault against a former Chinese government official. Steve Simon, WTA chair and chief executive, said on Wednesday that he had tried repeatedly to...
TENNIS
U.S. restricts exports to a dozen more Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it had placed a dozen more Chinese companies on its trade blacklist, citing national security concerns and in some cases their assistance to the Chinese military. The Commerce Department said Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Hunan Goke Microelectronics, New H3C Semiconductor...
FOREIGN POLICY
