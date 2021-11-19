ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia: state news agency

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 7 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Israeli defence minister leaves Morocco after signing security deal

Israel's defence minister left Morocco Thursday ending an unprecedented visit following last year's normalisation deal, with the countries signing a security agreement as part of deepening ties that have angered neighbouring Algeria. Before taking off, Gantz, the first Israeli defence minister to visit Morocco, said his trip had given a boost to "the security of the State of Israel and to its foreign relations".
MIDDLE EAST
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of “talented” expats

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hardeep Puri meets Saudi Arabia Energy Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman in Abu Dhabi. Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet that the two leaders had "fruitful discussions". The minister also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#News Agency#Embassy#Kenya#Reuters
lmu.edu

SAUDI ARABIA: WILL THIS BE THE HOST COUNTRY FOR EXPO 2030?

AHMAD ALSADHAN WRITES — The World Expo, held every five years for a duration of six months, is an event that gathers nations into one venue as a way of presenting solutions to current global challenges. Expo 2020, which was postponed by the pandemic, is currently being hosted by Dubai, UAE. Expo 2025 will be hosted by Japan.
WORLD
Autosport Online

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

Their efforts will be projected onto a world stage in December as the F1 season reaches a thrilling climax and one of the venues playing host is a new street circuit in Jeddah. F1 has signed a long-term contract with Saudi Arabia to host F1 and ultimately the race will run on a new purpose-built circuit that is being developed in Qiddiya. They also have the Dakar rally, Formula E, and Extreme E events.
MOTORSPORTS
b975.com

Saudi-led coalition to target military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa -state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it is launching air strikes on “legitimate” military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted sites. The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition...
MILITARY
The Independent

2 journalists at Norway state broadcaster arrested in Qatar

Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday. Qatar's government later accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit” as the two returned early Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere responded by saying their arrest was “unacceptable.”“A free press is crucial in a functioning democracy,” Gahr Stoere wrote...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

Interpol elected an Emirati general accused of torture as its new president on Thursday, despite the concerns of human rights organisations who fear the agency will be at risk of exploitation by repressive regimes. In another complaint, lawyers for the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) accuse the general of "acts of torture and barbarism" committed against government critic Ahmed Mansoor.
WORLD
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
Lebanon-Express

Saudi Arabia opens African safari in the desert

Saudi Arabia is offering residents and tourists a unique safari experience in the desert of its capital Riyadh, at a site now home to 700 animals native to Africa.
WORLD
MSNBC

Is Saudi Arabia to blame for rising global inflation?

Investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss his reporting on Saudi Arabia withholding oil production due to Biden’s refusal to meet with the kingdom’s leaders — and how the standoff is fueling global inflation.Nov. 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
b975.com

Hundreds of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Hundreds of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago. Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful protest...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy