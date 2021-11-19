ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

It’s 40 Feet Tall and Arrives in Downtown Yakima Monday

By Lance Tormey
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima's Community Christmas Tree arrives in downtown Yakima on Monday. Last month the city put out a call for a Yakima resident to consider donating a tree from their property to the city and that's exactly what happened. The tree will be cut and trucked to downtown Yakima Monday....

Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

