It’s 40 Feet Tall and Arrives in Downtown Yakima Monday

It took 12 days but Searchers on Sunday found the body of a Seattle Deputy Fire Chief missing since November 2. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Seattle Fire Department 56-year-old Jay Schreckengost was found in tough terrain after he became lost while scouting for elk in the Cliffdell area. His family last heard from him on November 2 when they received a text. But he was never heard from again. Searchers found his truck at the beginning of the search but there was no sign of Schreckengost. However on Sunday his body was found about a half of a mile from where his truck was found on a US Forest Service Road near Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO