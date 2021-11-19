ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the best book you read in 2021?

By Luwa Yin
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us why this book made an impact on you this year. If you are a book lover, sharing your favorite read can be absolutely gratifying. Even if you only recently formed the habit, it feels good to share insight on an uplifting story. After all, reading is like a...

thestute.com

The book you read when you love spies and crazy adventures

In 1947 during the aftermath of World War II, American girl Charlie St. Clair is pregnant, unmarried, and about to be thrown out of her family. She is also hoping that her cousin Rose, the sister she never had, is still alive after disappearing in Nazi-occupied France. When Charlie’s family ships her to Europe to have her “little problem” taken care of, she escapes and heads to London to start to uncover the truth about what happened to Rose. In 1915, Eve Gardiner aches to join the fight against the Germans. One day she is offered this when she is recruited as a spy. After training, she is sent into occupied France, working with Lili, code name Alice, also known as the “queen of spies” as she runs a network right under enemy noses. Thirty years later, Eve’s life has been ravaged as a betrayal tore apart the Alice Network. When a young American girl comes knocking on her door asking questions, Eve is forced to face her past and uncover her own truths.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

4 books to make you fall in love with reading this autumn

Pumpkin carving and “trick-or-treats” may be out of mind for the rest of 2021, but that certainly does not mean that autumn has concluded. When orange leaves submerge the earth and the air sharpens with the crisp chill of fall, one may be more inclined to partake in autumnal activities — drinking hot apple cider, baking a pumpkin pie or cozying up with a good book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Business Insider

The 10 best new books to read in November, according to Amazon's editors

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. As November sets in, Amazon's book editors cherry-picked the best newly released books — just in time for relaxed holiday afternoons spent sinking into the living room couch. Below, you'll find 10 newly released books worth reading. Tales...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thetacomaledger.com

Unban books, let students read

Many fiction books have been banned in classrooms for decades, why? Which ones are worth reading?. Books are an integral part of our society. They were the first form of communication and kept stories accurate for centuries. Books are also incredibly important for students. They critique people or events, tell...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
World Economic Forum

Here are 6 books Emma Watson wants you to read on climate change

Emma Watson, actor and UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador, hid more than 40 books around Glasgow during COP26 for people to find. The inspiring reads on climate issues are part of the #COPBookFairies campaign. Titles include How Women Can Save The Planet by Anne Karpf and Why We Swim by Bonnie...
ENVIRONMENT
Gothamist.com

NYPL's Best Books Of 2021 Just Dropped

It's a tradition that's almost a century old: The New York Public Library's annual best book list. The New York institution (which serves Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island) released their Best Books of 2021 list this morning, and it features around 300 titles "across all age groups, genres and formats... selected by committees of dedicated, expert librarians from across the NYPL system." If that list sounds long, consider that it was widdled down from thousands of books they looked at — all published this year, and fitting their other criteria, which includes "literary merit, audience appeal, and whether titles are representative of the diversity of New York City."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

40 Life-Changing Books You Should Read at Least Once

Book-lovers read for a variety of reasons. Some of us like to unwind with a great fiction book that transports us to places we've never been, into lives that are different from our own. Others love the shiver that goes up your spine when you fall into a creepy ghost story that makes you think twice before turning off the light to go to bed. And who among us can resist a juicy romance novel that reminds us that chivalry isn't dead, no matter how our own love lives are going? Of course, the best nonfiction books can also teach us something, or open our eyes to elements of experiences we think we already know. Needless to say: books can also change lives, whether they're intended to be inspirational or just come to us at the perfect time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forbes

Three Things The Books You Read Say About You And Your Work

Jesse Wisnewski is the Director of Marketing for PhoneBurner and the co-author of “Read to Lead.” He lives in Charleston, WV with his family. Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, keeps his personal library behind closed doors. Today, it is a thing of legend. According to the New York Times (paywall), it’s located in a room behind his formal office at the Nike headquarters. If you are granted permission to enter, you must remove your shoes and bow. In an interview, Phil said: ”Of course the library still exists. I’m always learning.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Trojan

Read a Book Today: The books for the in-between seasons

I’m writing this piece in the liminal space of a plane for a flight that was delayed two hours because the previous airplane would simply not work. Flying back home from a chilly New York City where I was visiting my cousin at his university, I realized that, while I worship at the altar of Los Angeles and adore it in spite of all of its messiness and beauty, it was fun to play New Yorker for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: Here's a book to help explain what ails you

The sofa starts to look mighty good. When you’re ailing, it’s a good place to be. All you want to do is curl up there with your blankie and watch bad TV while you sniffle and moan, maybe get a little pampering, and wonder who to blame for giving you this snotty nose and shaky chills. Somebody’s at fault or, as you’ll see in “Patient Zero” by Lydia Kang, MD & Nate Pedersen, it might be a something.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Don’t bother watching Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time,’ unless you read the books

Critics reviewing the new Amazon Prime Video fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” were given a long, detailed, episode-by-episode catalog of spoilers to avoid mentioning in reviews ahead of its premiere Friday, Nov. 19. They needn’t have worried. You can’t spoil what you can’t understand, and “The Wheel of Time” plays more like a plot-point-pileup than a fluid, coherent story.
TV & VIDEOS
crowrivermedia.com

AT THE LIBRARY: Getting a read on books for gifts

The warmth and joy of the holiday season has arrived with Thanksgiving this week. That means it’s time for the annual children’s book gift guide from the Litchfield Public Library. All the books on these lists are also available to check out from the Litchfield Public Library and have been published in 2021.
LITCHFIELD, MN
ETOnline.com

A TV Fan's Guide for Books to Read This Winter: 'Outlander,' 'Bridgerton' & More

The New Year will be here soon enough -- and with it, comes the annual return of New Year's resolution lists and goals. If you, like us, are beginning to self-reflect on all of the things you did a lot of this year (Does binge-watching every show on Netflix count as a hobby?) or perhaps on the things you're hoping to do more of come 2022 (like even acknowledging just one of the books on your nightstand) then we have curated the perfect guide for you.
TV SHOWS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Five of the best Roald Dahl books you loved as a child

One of the most famous children’s authors once lived in Buckinghamshire and probably wrote a number of your favourite childhood book. British Novelist Roald Dahl, lived in Great Missenden for 36 years until his death. He is best known for his stories such as The BFG and Charlie and the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

