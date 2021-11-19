ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Mary Lambert Is Engaged to Wyatt Hermansen — See Her Ring!

 7 days ago
“Same Love” singer Mary Lambert is engaged!

Earlier this week, Mary broke the news of her engagement to Wyatt Hermansen.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life. We’re gonna get married in front of god and everybody!!!!! I love you, Wyatt Paige Hermansen!!!”

In another Instagram post, Mary revealed that Wyatt popped the question while they were performing together at a show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She shared, “Watching my love get down on one knee felt like the deepest act of choosing. What an incredible honor to love Wyatt, to be their fiancé, to build a family and a home and a life and maybe several more dogs.”

“Performing this show in Fayetteville was already so special, and is now THE BEST EVENT IN HISTORY EVER,” Mary added. “I can’t stop happy crying. My life is so full. What a gift, what joy, what blessing, what kindness, what hope, what love.

Mary and Wyatt met “three and a half years ago.” She noted, “I had about 5 glasses of champagne, we split a giant pretzel 🥨, laughed a ton, and shared our bipolar diagnoses with each other.”

Beatrice Apolinar
5d ago

it's not love it's lust but God is the judge and He will judge these 2 women like He did with Sodom and Gomorrah He judge them by getting rid of the sin . He coming back to judge our world very soon .

Stanley Simpson
4d ago

these which one is the penis that's what I'd like to know or is both of them switch days and personalaltys or Born with both sexes it's a lot of evils in this world and those kind are making it an conditioning Americans it's ok

kikitar
4d ago

Wish they would glorify heterosexual relationships that produce natural children even an 1/8 of what they do with these types. Can’t even watch a TV show or movie without everyone being divorced, gay, cheating, etc. This world

