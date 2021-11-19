Mary Lambert Is Engaged to Wyatt Hermansen — See Her Ring!

“Same Love” singer Mary Lambert is engaged!

Earlier this week, Mary broke the news of her engagement to Wyatt Hermansen.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life. We’re gonna get married in front of god and everybody!!!!! I love you, Wyatt Paige Hermansen!!!”

In another Instagram post, Mary revealed that Wyatt popped the question while they were performing together at a show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She shared, “Watching my love get down on one knee felt like the deepest act of choosing. What an incredible honor to love Wyatt, to be their fiancé, to build a family and a home and a life and maybe several more dogs.”

“Performing this show in Fayetteville was already so special, and is now THE BEST EVENT IN HISTORY EVER,” Mary added. “I can’t stop happy crying. My life is so full. What a gift, what joy, what blessing, what kindness, what hope, what love.

Mary and Wyatt met “three and a half years ago.” She noted, “I had about 5 glasses of champagne, we split a giant pretzel 🥨, laughed a ton, and shared our bipolar diagnoses with each other.”