Julia Stiles Reportedly Expecting Baby #2!

Actress Julia Stiles seemed to have some big news to share at the premiere of “The Humans” in NYC.

Page Six reports Stiles is expecting her second child, after the 40-year-old star cradled her belly as she posed on the red carpet.

The actress looked stunning in a long-sleeved turtleneck dress paired with black booties.

The paper has reached out to Stiles’ reps for comment.

This will be Julia’s second child with husband Preston Cook. They welcomed son Strummer in 2017.