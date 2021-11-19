Evolution of Dengue Virus Antigens Reflected in Outbreaks in Thailand

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Washington University describe an online database called OncoDB, designed for analyzing large cancer datasets to detect gene expression shifts and viral infections with potential ties to cancer, such as human papillomavirus. The current version of the resource contains data for more than 10,000 tumors and matched normal samples profiled for the Cancer Genome Atlas project, particularly RNA sequence data, DNA methylation profiles, and corresponding clinical information, the team notes, along with related regulatory insights and normal sample data from the GTEx study. "By mining TCGA RNA-seq data, we have identified six major oncoviruses across cancer types and further correlated viral infection to changes in host gene expression and clinical outcomes," the authors write, noting that "results are interactively presented in OncoDB with a flexible web interface to search for data related to RNA expression, DNA methylation, viral infection, and clinical features of the cancer patients."
Comments / 0