ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Evolution of Dengue Virus Antigens Reflected in Outbreaks in Thailand

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 7 days ago

NEW YORK – New research from investigators at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the University of Florida, and international centers has revealed the dynamic immune-dodging methods used by dengue viruses (DENV) from four serotypes that show distinct interactions with human antibodies. "Over the course of 20...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of This New COVID Variant

News just broke of a new coronavirus mutation—called B.1.1.529—originating from South Africa and spreading "quickly." Experts say it has a "very unusual constellation of mutations" and that "this variant did surprise us — it has a big jump in evolution, many more mutations than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of Delta," according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, who spoke with the New York Times. As a result, the U.S. stock market tumbled and countries in Europe and elsewhere have instituted travel bans. Is this new variant going to start a whole new surge—and how can you stay safe? Read on for 5 things you need to know about this mutation, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ashish Jha—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland: 80% are fully vaccinated, COVID-19 infections on the rise

The Finland National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports 86 per cent of the target population for vaccinations, ie those aged 12 and over, have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 80 per cent two doses of vaccine on 10 November. 121,799 people have received the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dengue Virus#Evolution#The University Of Florida#Denv#Niaid
AFP

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions. Fully-immunised people must stick with measures to avoid catching the virus and passing it on, Tedros insisted, spelling out how the more contagious Delta meant the vaccines were not as effective against transmission. "We're concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," Tedros told reporters.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Doctors in Pakistan baffled by mystery dengue-like virus

Doctors in Pakistan's biggest city are investigating a mystery viral fever which gives the same symptoms as dengue, but does not appear to show up on conventional tests. Scientists in the city of around 20 million cautioned it was still too early to say if the virus was a new infection, different strain of dengue, or undetected cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Host immunity drives viral evolution of dengue

New research by a team of University of Florida investigators, and others, provides evidence that host immunity drives evolution of the dengue virus. The work, published today in Science, retrospectively analyzes two decades of dengue virus genetic variation from Thailand, alongside population-level measures of infection and immunity. There are four...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

PathogenDx, Axiology Labs Ink COVID Variant Test Distribution Deal for Africa, Thailand

NEW YORK – Scottsdale, Arizona-based molecular diagnostics developer PathogenDx said on Monday that South Africa-based laboratory equipment supply company Axiology Labs will distribute its Detectx-Cv SARS-CoV-2 variant assay technology in Africa and Thailand. The contract enables Axiology Labs to distribute the Detectx-Cv Clade Variant Adaptive Surveillance (CVAS) technology, including equipment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Thailand
GenomeWeb

Nucleic Acids Research Papers on OncoDB, mBodyMap, Genomicus

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Washington University describe an online database called OncoDB, designed for analyzing large cancer datasets to detect gene expression shifts and viral infections with potential ties to cancer, such as human papillomavirus. The current version of the resource contains data for more than 10,000 tumors and matched normal samples profiled for the Cancer Genome Atlas project, particularly RNA sequence data, DNA methylation profiles, and corresponding clinical information, the team notes, along with related regulatory insights and normal sample data from the GTEx study. "By mining TCGA RNA-seq data, we have identified six major oncoviruses across cancer types and further correlated viral infection to changes in host gene expression and clinical outcomes," the authors write, noting that "results are interactively presented in OncoDB with a flexible web interface to search for data related to RNA expression, DNA methylation, viral infection, and clinical features of the cancer patients."
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE
8 News Now

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vishnuaravi

Zika Virus Outbreak in India

Creator: frank600 | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. This article talks about the outbreak of the Zika virus and an opportunity to improve health care in India. This article will cover the emergence of the Zika virus and its spread. We’ll also read about the basics of the Zika virus. The outbreak of the Zika virus in India and what needs to be done for India in order to control this and improve India’s health care.
AFP

South Africa detects new Covid variant with many mutations

Scientists in South Africa said Thursday they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers. Last year, the Beta variant of the virus first emerged in South Africa, although until now its infection numbers have been driven by Delta, which was originally detected in India.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19: Dire Predictions from WHO and Good News for Older Patients

Although vaccines and effective therapeutics are powerful tools in preventing and treating COVID-19, we’re not done battling the disease just yet. The World Health Organization and the University of Washington have dire predictions for COVID-19 deaths through spring 2022. For those stories and more, read on. WHO Projects European COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Why natural immunity against COVID-19 is not as good as vaccination, according to doctors

The U.S. has surpassed 46 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and natural immunity from a prior infection may not be enough to rely on when considering the ultimate aim of reducing hospitalization and death caused by transmission — especially when it comes to mitigating the threat to the most vulnerable among us.
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy