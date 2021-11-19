ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume 22% higher than in 2020

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdFle_0d24R3Zb00
APL Boston and APL Hamburg containers at the Port of Los Angeles. | Photo by Corey Seeman via Flickr ( CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 )

The Port of Los Angeles announced Thursday that last month it processed 902,644 20-foot equivalent units, and cargo volume this year has been 22% higher than at this time in 2020.

Despite the overall increase, the port processed 8% less cargo last month than in October 2020, the busiest October on record.

“Amid the array of challenges facing the supply chain, we continue to deliver more cargo than ever,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “The National Retail Federation is forecasting a record holiday season as many outlets such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot report strong sales.

“In recent weeks, clearing our docks of imports and empties has been a top priority. As a result, we’ve seen a marked improvement of fluidity on our marine terminals, which allows more vessels to be processed.”

The San Pedro Port Complex has experienced a backlog of container vessels in recent weeks, prompting involvement from the state and the White House to attempt to mitigate the supply chain disruptions.

Seroka said that since Oct. 24, there’s been a 31% drop in the number of import containers in marine terminals, and a 35% drop in import containers dwelling nine days or more.

The port is scheduled Monday to enforce a “Container Excess Dwell Fee” on containers lingering at the port, one of several efforts intended to speed the processing of cargo and eliminate a backlog of ships trying to deliver merchandise. The fee’s enactment was delayed due to progress reducing the number of import containers at the port.

Loaded exports dropped 32% compared to the same month in 2020, and empty containers increased 2%.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator Of The Seas First Of A Flotilla Of Cruise Ships Returning To Port Of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Royal Caribbean is returning to the Port of Los Angeles for the first time in 10 years. (credit: CBS) The Navigator of the Seas arrived Friday to much fanfare for its first passenger sailing out of Los Angeles. The massive cruise ship will leave the Port of Los Angeles with passengers Friday night, not just for the first time since the pandemic — but for the first time in a decade. The arrival of the Navigator of the Seas – which boasts the largest waterslide at sea, a renovated pool deck, and new nightlife venues – heralds a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Newsom Announces Measures To Ease Bottlenecked Ports Of Los Angeles And Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced measures to get goods off ships backed up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and into stores. The new $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, signed by President Joe Biden Monday, will give $17 billion to ports across the country. Though it’s unknown how much California get, the governor said the majority of it will go to future infrastructure. RELATED: New Infrastructure Bill To Bring Billions To LA, Officials Say The immediate concern, however, is getting the logjam of containers unloaded so that they can get goods to consumers in time for...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Pedro, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles Daily News

October cargo puts LA port in line for another record-breaking year

Another stellar October has put the Port of Los Angeles on track for its second consecutive record-breaking calendar year – and has it on pace to combine with its neighbor, the Port of Long Beach, for 20 million twenty-foot equivalent units moved in 2021. The Port of Los Angeles on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Newsom tours Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to address supply chain crisis

Los Angeles, CA–At the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the ongoing work to address the global supply chain crisis, including policies to help ease congestion and alleviate backlogs. The governor was joined by Port Envoy to the Biden-⁠Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminals#Volume#Walmart#The Port Of Los Angeles#Target#Home Depot#The White House
gcaptain.com

Watch: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Joins Port of Los Angeles Executive Director for Supply Chain Update

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka for his monthly media briefing, where they discussed the latest developments in the supply chain including how ports will benefit from the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was recently passed by Congress and signed on Monday by President Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
The Press

South Los Angeles CDFI Consortium

SoCal Residents Gain a Powerful Tool for Economic Recovery. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Los Angeles CDFI Consortium has launched a website that brings together essential business, educational, and financial services – acting as a one-stop resource repository for small businesses, consumer financial organizations, and residents throughout Southern California.
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach Dwell Time Fees Were Start Today With More Than 48,000 Containers Dwelling Past Limit -UPDATE

Important Update: Los Angeles and Long Beach Port Authorities Postpone New Container Dwell Fees. The controversial new dwell time fees, which were set to start Monday at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, have been postponed as more 48,000 containers are dwelling past the time limit. Ports says progress has been made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
gcaptain.com

Los Angeles and Long Beach Port Authorities Postpone New Container Dwell Fees

San Pedro Bay Ports postpone dwell time fees set to start Monday as port authorities report progress despite an increasing number of containers over the weekend. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that they will delay their controversial container dwell fee directed at ocean carriers until November 22, bringing a sigh of relief for helpless cargo owners who faced steep penalties for containers stuck in marine terminals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inman.com

Los Angeles wants to ban iBuying

Amid an ongoing housing shortage and rapid price appreciation, Los Angeles city lawmakers are now searching for ways to thwart iBuyers in their city. Amid an ongoing housing shortage and rapid price appreciation, Los Angeles city lawmakers are now searching for ways to thwart iBuyers in their city. The effort...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles begins 3-day memorial for COVID-19 victims

Los Angeles is having a three-day memorial beginning Thursday to memorialize the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Strength and Love, The City of Angels’ COVID-19 Memorial” is organized by Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. The memorial comes as another 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to 26,923.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecorsaironline.com

War On Homelessness in Los Angeles

The war against the homeless continues as more areas enforce strict street occupation laws. On Oct. 27th, 2021 Los Angeles (L.A.) Council President Nury Martinez implemented the 41.18 resolution in the Van Nuys area. Section 41.18 of the Los Angeles Municipal Code prohibits “sitting, lying, and sleeping in public areas.''
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy