Here's Where To Get Oklahoma's Tastiest Cookie

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie . The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD , the best cookie in Oklahoma is the Cinnamon Roll Cookie from Barbee Cookies in Tulsa.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"For over 15 years, Barbee Cookies in Tulsa has been the go-to place for incredible bakes, including the original cinnamon roll cookie. Made daily, the cookies have a delicious swirl of punchy cinnamon and a generous spread of buttery-sweet vanilla icing on top, offering a creative twist on the popular pastry. Customers say it tastes like the real deal."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tastiest cookie.