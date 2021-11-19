Rain Therapeutics Begins Basket Trial Evaluating Milademetan for MDM2-Amplified Solid Tumors

NEW YORK – Rain Therapeutics said on Friday that it has dosed its first patients in a Phase II basket trial evaluating milademetan for MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors. The trial, dubbed MANTRA-2, is designed to assess the safety and preliminary...
NEW YORK – Day One Biopharmaceuticals on Monday said it has dosed the first patient in a Phase Ib/II trial of its lead candidate, DAY101, as a monotherapy in patients with recurrent or progressive solid tumors with activating RAF alterations. The umbrella trial, called FIRELIGHT-1, will evaluate DAY101 as a...
NEW YORK – Mirati Therapeutics and Verastem Oncology said on Monday that they have teamed up to evaluate Mirati's KRAS G12C inhibitor adagrasib combined with Verastem's RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 for KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Specifically, the firms have entered a nonexclusive clinical collaboration agreement, through which they will...
NEW YORK – Phosplatin Therapeutics said on Monday that it has partnered with the National Cancer Institute to study PT-112 as a treatment for thymoma and thymic carcinoma patients, and to explore patients' molecular profiles as they correlate with PT-112 response. For its part of the cooperative research and development...
Novel immuno-oncology agent, COM701 in combination with nivolumab and BMS-986207 may be safe for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. In patients with advanced solid tumors, the investigational combination of COM701 with nivolumab (Opdivo) and BMS-986207 was found to be well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile, according to preliminary results (NCT04570839) presented in a poster during the 2021 Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed.
Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity.
The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron.
The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
Merck executes option to license its second immunotherapy candidate from the companies' 2018 collaboration for solid tumor targets. WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced that Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has licensed its second TriNKET™ immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly. Merck licensed its first TriNKET™ immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly in November 2020. Merck and Dragonfly's collaboration, initially focused on a number of solid tumor targets, began in October 2018. The companies expanded their collaboration last year with a multi-target agreement to develop and commercialize additional natural killer ("NK") cell engager immunotherapies in oncology, infectious disease and immune disorders.
Immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost the immune system's response to tumor cells, but the medications tend to be ineffective against certain cancers, especially colorectal and pancreatic cancers. A new clinical trial led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that combining radiation with immune checkpoint inhibitors may be an effective strategy to combat these resistant cancers.
NEW YORK -- The European Commission on Tuesday approved Gilead's sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy) for metastatic or unresectable previously treated triple-negative breast cancer. Specifically, European regulators have approved the agent as a monotherapy for TNBC patients who have received two or more prior systemic therapies. In reaching the decision, the EC...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill "could prove to be another critical tool in our arsenal that will accelerate our path out of the pandemic," President Joe Biden today said his administration has purchased 10 million courses of the Pfizer oral drug. The announcement comes two days after the drug-maker asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the pill for emergency use.
Subasumstat was found to have a manageable safety profile along with preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma. Subasumstat (TAK-981), a first-in-class, investigational, SUMO-activating enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma, was found to have a...
Three patients have been safely treated with CT-0508, a novel cell-based therapy, according to initial results of a phase 1 trial presented at Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting. CT-0508 (Carisma Therapeutics) is an autologous, gene-edited chimeric antigen receptor macrophage therapy that targets the HER2 protein in tumor...
Some people had gotten vaccinated for COVID thinking that they won’t have to take other precautions anymore. Some of them were thinking that the pandemic is approaching its end in this way, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to practically say “not so fast!”. The WHO...
Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
Moderna on Friday unveiled its strategy for addressing the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 known as Omicron, joining competitors Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, who detailed plans of their own the same day. The new Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa, and the World Health Organization has deemed it a...
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Merck & Co. said updated results showed its COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among adults with mild to moderate disease by 30%, less than a previous estimate and well below a rival treatment from Pfizer Inc.
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
