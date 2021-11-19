ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

In Brief This Week: Northwell Health, Tempus, CARsgen, Baptist Cancer Center, HTG Molecular Diagnostics

By staff reporter
 7 days ago

NEW YORK – Northwell Health and Hamburg, Germany-based Indivumed said this week that they have successfully consented 1,000 patients in their ongoing cancer research biobanking collaboration. These patients have donated their biospecimens to be made available to researchers worldwide and are being used by Indivumed to define novel targets and subsequent...

In Brief This Week: AstraZeneca, CytoDyn, BerGenBio, Bayer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Kronos Bio

NEW YORK – AstraZeneca this week said the Scottish Medicines Consortium, the cost-effectiveness appraisal body within the National Health Service Scotland, has recommended adjuvant treatment with osimertinib (Tagrisso) for early-stage EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients after surgical tumor resection. According to a statement from the drugmaker, SMC is the first organization in the world to complete a cost-effectiveness appraisal of adjuvant osimertinib after the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in May extended the drug's marketing license in Great Britain based on results from the Phase III ADAURA trial. Patients must have stage IB to IIIA disease and have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations in their tumors to receive the drug for a maximum of three years. AstraZeneca estimates that around 25 early-stage NSCLC patients in Scotland will be eligible for adjuvant osimertinib yearly. The drug has been available for this indication in the US since last year.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular and phenotypic profiling of colorectal cancer patients in West Africa reveals biological insights

Understanding the molecular and phenotypic profile of colorectal cancer (CRC) in West Africa is vital to addressing the regions rising burden of disease. Tissue from unselected Nigerian patients was analyzed with a multigene, next-generation sequencing assay. The rate of microsatellite instability is significantly higher among Nigerian CRC patients (28.1%) than patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA, 14.2%) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC, 8.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001). In microsatellite-stable cases, tumors from Nigerian patients are less likely to have APC mutations (39.1% vs. 76.0% MSKCC P"‰<"‰0.001) and WNT pathway alterations (47.8% vs. 81.9% MSKCC, P"‰<"‰0.001); whereas RAS pathway alteration is more prevalent (76.1% vs. 59.6%, P"‰="‰0.03). Nigerian CRC patients are also younger and more likely to present with rectal disease (50.8% vs. 33.7% MSKCC, P"‰<"‰0.001). The findings suggest a unique biology of CRC in Nigeria, which emphasizes the need for regional data to guide diagnostic and treatment approaches for patients in West Africa.
CANCER
onclive.com

Molecular Testing in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer During COVID-19

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: Now, the NCCN [National Cancer Comprehensive Network] guidelines advocate for testing for patients with stage IV disease, and they also recommend considering testing for patients with stage IIIB on a more selected basis. The patients I typically recommend testing for in that perioperative space as part of our standard of care strategy would be patients at high risk of recurrence. For instance, a patient who had neoadjuvant chemotherapy and at surgery still had high volume T3b or T4a or greater disease, or lymph node involvement due to their high rate of recurrence. Testing early can help us plan ahead and get patients on clinical trials and prepare them for what might be needed down the road. Are you facing any challenges, Scott, with the COVID-19 pandemic? I know it has been challenging for some patients getting access to care and getting tissue sent for review. Has the pandemic altered your strategy at all?
CANCER
State
Maryland State
bizjournals

Startup developing diagnostic test for colon cancer raises $105M

St. Louis startup Geneoscopy, which is developing diagnostic tools for gastrointestinal health, plans to advance its ongoing clinical trial and push forward with new product development efforts after raising $105 million in financing. Lightchain Capital, the family office of Scottrade Financial Services Inc. founder Rodger Riney, and angel investor group...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

6 fruits anyone with blood sugar problems should be eating

If type 2 diabetes runs in your family, or if you have reason to be concerned about high blood sugar and insulin resistance, I have some exciting news for you. Recent research has pinpointed a group of fruits that can lower your diabetes risk naturally. These “superfoods” are already well...
NUTRITION

