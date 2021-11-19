In Brief This Week: Northwell Health, Tempus, CARsgen, Baptist Cancer Center, HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: Now, the NCCN [National Cancer Comprehensive Network] guidelines advocate for testing for patients with stage IV disease, and they also recommend considering testing for patients with stage IIIB on a more selected basis. The patients I typically recommend testing for in that perioperative space as part of our standard of care strategy would be patients at high risk of recurrence. For instance, a patient who had neoadjuvant chemotherapy and at surgery still had high volume T3b or T4a or greater disease, or lymph node involvement due to their high rate of recurrence. Testing early can help us plan ahead and get patients on clinical trials and prepare them for what might be needed down the road. Are you facing any challenges, Scott, with the COVID-19 pandemic? I know it has been challenging for some patients getting access to care and getting tissue sent for review. Has the pandemic altered your strategy at all?

