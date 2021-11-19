ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Christmas Experience in need of monetary donations to help Hoosiers in need: ‘It just made me feel whole’

By Melissa Crash
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42trKT_0d24Lpuw00

INDIANAPOLIS – This holiday season a local nonprofit is working to bring the Christmas experience to everyone who needs it.

So far this year, Church 52 has had an overwhelming response. They need your help to ensure they can help all of these families.

More than toys, The Christmas Experience helps Indiana families create a better life

As a mother, Ashley Dobbs feels it’s important to give her children a special Christmas.

“I can’t even describe how it feels,” she said.

When she wasn’t able to, Church 52’s Christmas Experience was there to support her.

“She was like, ‘Hi, Ashley can you meet me at the church?’ I went around back, and she opened my trunk and bags and boxes worth of toys,” said Dobbs.

That act of kindness is one Dobbs will never forget.

“I was able to wrap the presents and see what they were getting,” she said, “It just made me feel whole seeing my kids open presents at home. It was a blessing.”

The Christmas Experience allows parents who apply and are approved to shop for new toys, clothes, winter coats and more.

The nonprofit sets up like a store. This year, volunteers plan to support 1,000 families in need this season.

Nonprofit supports families during holiday season by offering free shopping experience

“Basically, we’re tripling, quadrupling the size of our Christmas Experience that we’ve done in past years. That means that we need the community exponentially more than we’ve ever had,” said Kathleen Harvey, a hostess and volunteer for the experience.

While they’ll take any help they can get, financial donations are the primary need. Harvey has seen firsthand the impact a dollar can have.

“Whether your donation is a dollar, $500 or $10,000,” said Harvey, “we will use every piece that is given, and it goes all to the family.”

Money can also help offer resources to the families they serve, like free haircuts and family photos.

The Christmas Experience has become a life-changing experience for Dobbs. And she hopes people remember what this season is all about.

“Giving is something inside of you, it’s not something you need praise for,” said Dobbs, “It just makes you feel good to help the kids.”

The Christmas Experience is approaching quickly. The shopping event is Dec. 11.

If you would like to help and send a donation to The Christmas Experience, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Be prepared to pay more for your Christmas tree, real or not

INDIANAPOLIS — While Black Friday is dominated by the big box stores, another place you’ll likely see a lot of foot traffic is Christmas tree farms. However, ongoing supply chain issues have caused the prices of those trees to go up. “Prices are going to be a little bit higher this year,” said Tom Dull, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mensch on a Bench creator talks celebrating Hanukkah

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mensch on a Bench, is the original book and doll set meant to celebrate Hanukkah in a fun way! This Jewish tradition started back in 2013, and was then seen on Shark Tank in 2014, where it was picked up by two sharks. Neal Hoffman, the creator, joins us via zoom to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Indiana State
FOX59

How to avoid wasting your food during your Thanksgiving feast

INDIANAPOLIS — Many think of Thanksgiving as a time of gathering in love and feasting on delicious food. However, many don’t consider the vast amount of food wasted from being uneaten. It is estimated that the average American family of four loses $1,500 — or 1,160 pounds — of uneaten food each year. In the […]
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy