All Over The Map: Can you solve the mystery of Thanksgiving Island?

By FELIKS BANEL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty much everyone has heard of Easter Island, with its distinctive sculptures, and Christmas Island, with its distinctive musical tribute from Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters. Both of those islands were named by European explorers centuries ago, who happened to arrive there on the respective namesake holidays. So...

The Post and Courier

A tree with 'braided' bark: Can you name this week's mystery plant?

A hickory tree is just a way for a hickory nut to make more nuts. You will, I hope, pardon me if I brag on a bit of scenery in my neighborhood here in Columbia, S.C. Near our home is a small public park (it’s called “Emily Douglas Park”), with a steep slope on one side containing quite a number of trees which have been there easily for 100 years … that is, they were present not so long after the streets were originally laid out on this side of town. The trees include mostly oaks, but our Mystery Plant (not an oak) is also well represented.
COLUMBIA, SC
All Over The Map: New Seattle history book for kids recalled by publisher

It’s a twisted tale of a brand-new book for kids all about Seattle, which is being recalled by the publisher just a week after it was released. KIRO Radio regularly receives copies of new books from publishers seeking promotional assistance. A new book arrived last week called “Super Cities! Seattle: The Space Needle, Pike Place, a Salmon Ladder, and More.” The cover said it was about “history, people and culture,” and listed James Buckley Jr. as the author.
SEATTLE, WA
We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
USGS Closely Monitoring 4 U.S. Volcanoes Showing Signs of Unrest

The USGS continues to monitor volcanoes around the country; four of them are now on a heightened ORANGE / WATCH level owing to activity. In Alaska, Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island and Great Sitkin, Pavlof, and Semisopochnoi are all displaying symptoms of unrest or activity. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
ENVIRONMENT
Two weather systems to impact Utah ahead of Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thanksgiving Tuesday, Utah! It’s a holiday week, and a major travel week for the United States, and here in Utah, the weather will undergo some changes today. We have two weather systems that will impact portions of the state, and while overall impacts will be minimal, they will be noticeable.
UTAH STATE
Oregon-Born Gray Wolf That Traveled All The Way To Southern California Found Dead In Kern County

LEBEC (CBSLA) — A gray wolf born in Oregon who traveled all the way to Southern California has been found dead in Kern County, apparently after being struck by a car. (credit: California Department Of Fish & Wildlife) OR-93, a male gray wolf born in 2019, was found dead on Nov. 10 along Interstate 5 near the Lebec. According the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, a truck driver had seen the dead wolf along a dirt trail near frontage road running alongside the I-5 and called it in to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials. A CDFW warden went to the scene to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
What we still don’t know about the Utah monolith one year later

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s been a year since the mysterious metal monolith was found in a remote Utah region, and there’s still some pieces of the puzzle that remain missing. On November 18, 2020, the structure was spotted by the Utah Department of Public Safety from a helicopter while members of their team were assisting […]
UTAH STATE
Utah bear from ‘Game of Thrones,’ more passes away in Heber City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bart the Bear II, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ ‘Evan Almighty,’ and more, has passed away. The Vital Ground Foundation announced Bart’s passing on their website, saying his “spirit lifted silently and naturally from the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week.” The foundation says the 21-year-old had seen a decline in his health this year. Daniel Creek is located in Heber, about 45 miles south-southeast of Salt Lake City in the Wasatch Mountains.
UTAH STATE
Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
KILLEEN, TX
Free to visit Washington state recreation lands Friday

No Discover Pass is needed to park on Washington state recreation lands Friday, Nov. 26. Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Natural Resources, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer free entrance to state recreation lands Friday. Discover Pass free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and WDFW lands and in day-use areas at state parks.
WASHINGTON STATE
COVID-era artifact, emergency-produced hand sanitizer, comes to an end for local distillery

While the pandemic lingers in Washington state, one of its relics disappears. A local distillery, Copperworks Distilling Company, has been ordered to shut down its manufacturing of hand sanitizer, a pivot the company made in 2020 away from supplying local bars and restaurants with spirits and into providing crucial health care supplies while the country experienced shortages.
WASHINGTON STATE
Light showers Friday with rain increasing into the weekend

Puget Sound has seen some spotty showers in the area Friday morning, but the rain will be light and will decrease throughout the day. There could still be a few light showers around for Apple Cup but not a deluge. There might be some lingering showers in the afternoon around Snohomish and King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
