ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GTEC Stock Alert: The Big EV News Sending Greenland Tech Racing Higher

By Eddie Pan
InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

Today, shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) are up an astonishing 85% amidst a recent boom in electric vehicle (EV) stocks. GTEC stock rallied higher by as much as 80% during the pre-market session before opening lower and then racing back up. Why Is GTEC Stock Trading Higher?. Greenland Technologies...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

OCGN Stock Alert: The FDA News Sending Ocugen Plummeting Today

Shares of biotech company Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are sharply lower today on news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has halted its investigational new drug application for Covaxin, a vaccine for Covid-19. In a news release, Ocugen said that the FDA still needs to inform it of the reasons why...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Keep a Close Watch on Digital World Acquisition for a Return to $20

It seems that there’s always something going on with the in-progress special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). As soon as the chatter subsides, more controversial events come along to roil DWAC stock. In general, it’s a wise practice...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks to Watch in This Volatile Market

Today's video focuses on Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The stock prices for both of these companies have fallen over 20% from 52-week high prices. The volatility in the market could be providing investors with dollar-cost averaging opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video. On Nov. 17, Square announced...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Gtec#Tech#The Big Ev News#Greenland Technologies#Ev#Company#Aegis Capital#Tipranks
InvestorPlace

7 EV Stocks Set to Soar as the Infrastructure Bill Passes

These recent weeks have been very bullish for investors looking at infrastructure stocks. On Nov. 5, the U.S. government passed the much-discussed infrastructure bill. While there appears to be a few wrinkles to iron out before the funding is able to go where it needs to go, this is big news. As a result, it’s boosted EV stocks.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

LGVN Stock: 7 Things to Know as Longeveron Rockets 100% Higher

One of the best-performing stocks in the market in recent weeks has been Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN). Today, LGVN stock is soaring once again, up nearly 80% at the time of writing, on five times the average daily volume of shares. Among speculative biotech stocks, Longeveron continues to outperform the market by...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

BIOL Stock Alert: Why Little-Known BIOLASE Is Rocketing Higher Today

Shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL), a company that specializes in dental lasers, was up 20% in pre-market trading after it was granted a reprieve by the Nasdaq stock exchange. At just 47 cents a share, BIOL stock is in danger of being delisted by the Nasdaq, which requires companies to maintain a minimum share price of $1 to remain on the exchange. However, in a news release, BIOLASE announced that it has been granted a 180-day extension to regain compliance with this requirement.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

2 Reasons to Buy Nio Stock Before 2022

Countries all across the world are taking the big step to slash carbon emissions. What does that mean for Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock?. In the U.S., President Joe Biden announced a goal of a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This move gave a direct push to electric vehicle manufacturers.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
InvestorPlace

3 Plane, Train and Automobile Stocks to Trade

The holidays are officially upon us and Covid-19 be damned, we’re going to our destination and will enjoy ourselves! It’s as true for a seasonally joyful market with its bountiful stocks to trade, as it is for Americans traveling by air, rail and car this year. Today and to embrace...
TRAFFIC
InvestorPlace

ADSK Stock Alert: Why Autodesk Shares Are Careening Lower Today

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the software company reported mixed earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2022. Let’s get the positive news out of the way first. Autodesk reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 on revenue of $1.13 billion. Both of these are better than Wall Street’s estimates of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

C3 AI’s Fortunes Could Recover Along With the Energy Market

C3 AI (NYSE:AI) stock has undoubtedly been a losing investment thus far. It peaked at $180 during last year’s massive tech rally and proceeded to then lose a large chunk of its value. Momentum has left AI stock and a clear negative sentiment has taken root. However long-term investors should...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Superior Tech Stack Makes Affirm the ‘BNPL’ Partner of Choice

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) has turned out quite the winner for many investors. AFRM stock more than doubled since August, making it one of the best performing tech plays. Now that the company is getting the recognition it deserves, the question is whether there is still upside left for AFRM stock. I...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Changes In China’s Dual Credit Policy Could Drive EV Stocks Down

China’s electric vehicle sector has been growing rapidly, with companies such as Nio (NYSE:NIO), Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) scaling production to meet the growing demand. In a recent turn of events, though, the agencies that regulate Chinese EV companies have announced plans to revise a policy that could pose negative effects on them within the coming year. For EV stocks based in China, the proposed policy revisions could mean a difficult road ahead while paving the way to a smoother journey for vehicles reliant on traditional powertrains.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

GlobalFoundries Has a Solution to End Global Chip Shortage

The stock market is always full of news that fuels its movement, offering excitement, fear, and drama. GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) went public via an initial public offering (IPO) in late October this year. This global semiconductor manufacturer has already announced a key catalyst with its partnership with Ford (NYSE:F). GFS stock is poised to move higher.
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

XL Stock Alert: Why Is EV Maker XL Fleet Revving Up Today?

Today, investors have plenty of reasons for excitement. Commercial electric vehicle (EV) enhancement company, XL Fleet (NYSE:XL), was awarded a government contract to hybridize a slew of military vehicles over the next year. Consequently, XL stock is up more than 10% today after the Department of Defense made the announcement this morning.
ECONOMY
dig-in.com

The Metaverse, crypto and EVs are among 2021’s big tech winners

When Americans gather around the Thanksgiving table this week, the blistering rally in technology, electric vehicles and crypto-related stocks is likely to be a part of their conversations. There’s a reason it will dominate the small talk: The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is now worth almost half as much as the...
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

It’s Not Too Late to Start Buying Lucid Stock

Electric vehicle startup Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) released its first earnings report as a publicly traded company on Nov. 15. On the surface, the numbers weren’t great. Lucid lost 42 cents per share, dwarfing analysts’ expectations for a loss of 25 cents per share. Yet, LCID stock jumped nearly 24% the next day. It just goes to show you that you can’t always judge how investors will react to an earnings report based on the headline.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

QLGN Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Qualigen Rockets Higher

Today, one of the small-capitalization stocks that’s crossing the radar of investors is Qualigen (NADSAQ:QLGN). Currently, QLGN stock has more than doubled on impressive volume. The ultimate catalyst for today’s price action is hard to pinpoint. However, this is a stock that’s shown relatively high short interest in the past....
STOCKS
investing.com

Greenland Technologies vs. Caterpillar: Which Heavy Equipment Stock is a Better Buy?

The resumption of various industrial and construction activities has increased the demand for heavy equipment and related engines and parts. Therefore, we think Caterpillar (CAT) and Greenland Technologies (GTEC) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) are two prominent players in the heavy equipment space. CAT, which is headquartered in Peoria, Ill., designs, manufactures, and sells construction, mining, forestry machinery, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. The company also manufactures other related parts for its equipment, offers financing and insurance, and distributes its products through dealers. In comparison, Hangzhou, China-based GTEC develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machinery, EVs, electric industrial vehicles, and robotic cargo carriers internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) – a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles – increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Greenland Technologies announcing that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021. Management will be presenting to investors in both group and 1×1 virtual meetings.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy