People Moves: Hiscox Hires Starr’s Buchanan as Casualty Dir.; Sharpe, Griffiths to Inver Re’s Exec Team; Plumptre, Fox Join Blenheim Underwriting’s Political Risk Team
This edition of International People Moves details appointments at insurer Hiscox, the reinsurance broker Inver Re, and the Lloyd’s managing agency, Blenheim Underwriting. A summary of these new hires follows here. Hiscox Appoints Starr’s Buchanan as Casualty Director. Hiscox, the specialist global insurer, has appointed Colin Buchanan as the...www.insurancejournal.com
Comments / 0