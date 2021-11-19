ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Moves: Hiscox Hires Starr’s Buchanan as Casualty Dir.; Sharpe, Griffiths to Inver Re’s Exec Team; Plumptre, Fox Join Blenheim Underwriting’s Political Risk Team

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of International People Moves details appointments at insurer Hiscox, the reinsurance broker Inver Re, and the Lloyd’s managing agency, Blenheim Underwriting. A summary of these new hires follows here. Hiscox Appoints Starr’s Buchanan as Casualty Director. Hiscox, the specialist global insurer, has appointed Colin Buchanan as the...

